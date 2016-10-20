Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 20, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Vote YES on Question 2 and help fix our environment 

YES is the answer to Question #2

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
More Hoosiers will be getting on the bus if voters support an expanded mass transit system. - COURTESY OF MORGUEFILE.COM/ALVIMANN
  • More Hoosiers will be getting on the bus if voters support an expanded mass transit system.
  • Courtesy of morguefile.com/Alvimann
Marion County Public Question: Shall Marion County have the ability to impose a county economic development income tax rate, not to exceed a rate of 0.25%, to pay for improving or establishing public transportation service in the county through a public transportation project that will create a connected network of buses and rapid transit lines; increase service frequency; extend operational hours; and implement three new rapid transit lines?

I don’t think I need to explain why mass transit is better for the environment. To put it simply: Less air pollution. Reduced dependence on oil. Less run-off into our waterways. Nevermind all of the social and economic reasons mass transit makes sense.

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a city with better public transportation options, a YES vote on question #2 will put Indy one step closer to just that.


The referendum is seeking approval to increase taxes slightly to improve and expand transit in Indianapolis. The tax increase comes to 25 cents for every $100 of taxable income you earn – a small price to pay to make our city more user-friendly for all.

Don’t just take my word for it though. Research the Marion County Transit Plan for yourself. Listen to WFYI’s No Limits program about the Transit Referendum to hear both sides. Click through to read the many articles found on the Transit Drives Indy and Indiana Citizens’ Alliance for Transit Facebook pages. Read the open letter to the editors of NUVO about transportation.

If you’re curious about any other options that may appear on your ballot on November 8, find a list of all federal, state, and local government candidates and public questions at indianavoters.in.gov. And don’t hesitate to ask me any other environmental-related questions to help you better prepare for Election Day 2016!

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Headless Horseman

Best Bet: Headless Horseman @ Conner Prairie

Prices Vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 19-25, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation