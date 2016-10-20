Ask Renee: Vote YES on Question 2 and help fix our environment 

Marion County Public Question: Shall Marion County have the ability to impose a county economic development income tax rate, not to exceed a rate of 0.25%, to pay for improving or establishing public transportation service in the county through a public transportation project that will create a connected network of buses and rapid transit lines; increase service frequency; extend operational hours; and implement three new rapid transit lines?
More Hoosiers will be getting on the bus if voters support an expanded mass transit system.
I don’t think I need to explain why mass transit is better for the environment. To put it simply: Less air pollution. Reduced dependence on oil. Less run-off into our waterways. Nevermind all of the social and economic reasons mass transit makes sense.
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a city with better public transportation options, a YES vote on question #2 will put Indy one step closer to just that.
The referendum is seeking approval to increase taxes slightly to improve and expand transit in Indianapolis. The tax increase comes to 25 cents for every $100 of taxable income you earn – a small price to pay to make our city more user-friendly for all.
Don’t just take my word for it though. Research the Marion County Transit Plan
for yourself. Listen to WFYI’s No Limits program about the Transit Referendum
to hear both sides. Click through to read the many articles found on the Transit Drives Indy
and Indiana Citizens’ Alliance for Transit
Facebook pages. Read the open letter to the editors of NUVO about transportation
If you’re curious about any other options that may appear on your ballot on November 8, find a list of all federal, state, and local government candidates and public questions at indianavoters.in.gov
. And don’t hesitate to ask me any other environmental-related questions to help you better prepare for Election Day 2016!
