Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

March 14, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: VA halts construction at Crown Hill old-growth forest 

The stop order is “until further notice” and VA is re-opening community dialog about project

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
AMBER STEARNS
  • Amber Stearns
IMPD arrived on the scene of a peaceful protest yesterday to deliver good news! The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has issued a stop work order to halt construction that would wipe out a treasure in Indy, a pre-settlement old-growth forest that is home to trees estimated to be more than 300 years old.

A group of veterans, business owners, citizens and even City-County Counciller Zach Adamson gathered to block construction crews from entering Crown Hill. Though prepared to stay out in the cold for as long as it took or until they were removed, the VA order came just a few hours later.

The stop order is “until further notice” and comes with a message from the VA that they will re-open dialog with the community about the project. In her story "Construction stops in Crown Hill Woods amid protest," NUVO’s Amber Stearns reported that:


"Although the stop construction order is in place until further notice, there is a good chance the project will now be delayed until late fall. Construction crews had a limited window of opportunity to lessen the impact on the endangered species of bats that call the forest home. Once the bats migrate back to the forest, that window will be gone until they leave again for winter."

Once again, bat-man swoops in to protect the defenseless in the name of justice.

I’ll let you know if further action is needed. In the meantime, take a moment to thank the VA, Senator Donnelly, Congressman Carson and Mayor Hogsett for protecting our old-growth forest – not to mention all of the volunteers and passionate advocates who never backed down.

While we’re in a thankful mood, it’s a good time to show appreciation that HB1494 may be petering out in the Senate. This is the bill that would have weakened Indiana’s already wimpy policies on factory farm pollution. The Senate President Pro Tempore (that’s a fancy way to say “for the time being”) parked the bill in an off-committee, saying, “I think it’s just bad legislation.”

Thank Senator Long (senator.long@iga.in.gov) and encourage your own Senator to tell him to keep the bill in the Rules Committee.

You may also consider a note to the author of the bill, Representative Wolkins (h18@iga.in.gov). Tell him you appreciate his acknowledgment that more can be done to regulate CAFO pollution and encourage him to work with all stakeholders involved next session to protect our air and water from factory farm waste.

Thank you to Hoosier Environmental Council for keeping me up to speed on this issue. And stay-tuned for an action alert on SB309, the anti-solar bill.

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Faith & Action Project Spring Conference

Best Bet: The Faith & Action Project Spring Conference @ Christian Theological Seminary

$20

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • March 8-14, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation