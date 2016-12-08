Search
December 08, 2016

Ask Renee: Transit update; Wild & Scenic films; and a holiday break 


All I want for Christmas is your green living questions! In the meantime, I’m going to take a little break to enjoy the holiday festivities.

If you need me or if you think of a question, you can reply to this message or send a note to askrenee@indianalivinggreen.com. But before I sign off for a couple weeks, I want to let you know about a few things.

Nearly 60% of Marion County voters voiced their approval on Election Day for an improved transit system in Indianapolis, but it’s not over yet. The final phase of the effort lies with the Indianapolis City-County Council. The Marion County Transit Plan must also be approved by the councilors who represent our neighborhoods, communities and businesses. Encourage their approval of the full .25% by contacting your City-County Councilor. You may also attend the City-County Council meeting on December 19 at 6:30pm to voice your support directly to Councilors. Follow Transit Drives Indy for updates and calls to action. A vote by Councilors is expected in January.


This Friday, December 9, the Indiana Forest Alliance is hosting their Wild & Scenic Film Festival at the Athenaeum. Watch and hear stories of a coal miner-turned-anti-coal-activist, anglers coming together to fight climate change, and a transformational canoe trip in northeast Canada. A $25 ticket gets you admission, IFA membership for a year, and the satisfaction of helping to protect state forests from overlogging.

Finally, it sure would mean a lot to me if you participate in the HEC Holiday Giveaway. All you have to do is think about which HEC Green Businesses you might support this holiday season, then tell me about it on social media like so (with a photo, pretty please):

Tweet it: Office holiday party with @IndyPitaPit! Yum! #HECGreenBiz
Instagram it: #Upcycled wrapping paper with last week’s @NUVOindy. #HECGreenBiz
Post to HEC’s Facebook page: Someone special is getting @ambreblends for Christmas! #HECGreenBiz

Then on December 19, I might pick you to win 50 bucks from HEC and The National Bank of Indianapolis. Seriously, that’s $50 for supporting local businesses and posting about it on social media. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!?!

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

