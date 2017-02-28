Ask Renee: Transit funding and Climate Recovery pass 

-
More Hoosiers will be getting on the bus with increased mass transit.
Courtesy of morguefile.com/Alvimann
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…”
Yet ours is a tale of one city and one state.
Yesterday, to a packed house, the City-County Council of Marion County and Indianapolis passed the Climate Recovery Resolution AND the Marion County Transit Plan funding proposition.
The Climate Recovery Resolution, initiated by Earth Charter Indiana and Youth Power Indiana, put Indianapolis on the path to being carbon neutral by 2050. Once signed by Mayor Hogsett, Indy will be the largest city in the nation with a youth-led climate change resolution. We will join other Indiana cities on their way to climate recovery
, including South Bend, Carmel and Columbus. Sending a virtual high five to Jim Poyser, Zach Adamson, and all of the kids who worked so hard to make this happen!
The approved proposition 3 will enact a 0.25% income tax increase to fully fund the Marion County Transit Plan
which will provide 70 percent more service hours, running every route, every day. Increased mass transit will give Indianapolis area residents and workers more affordable and energy efficient choices for transportation.
Earlier in the day at the Statehouse, we didn’t have such great news. Despite much grassroots opposition, HB1494 (factory farm bill) and SB309 (anti-solar bill) both passed. As bills transition from one chamber to the other, take a deep breath, pat yourself on the back for all the calls and emails made, celebrate the above victories, and prepare to be strong for the second half of the session.
You can make your voice heard with your legislators by attending Third House events in your area:
Carroll County - Saturday, March 4th
Goshen - Saturday, March 4th
Greater Lafayette - Saturday, March 4th
Montgomery County - Saturday, March 4th
Hancock County - Tuesday, March 7th
Also, add these dates to your calendar:
March for Science Indianapolis
– April 22
People’s Climate March
– April 29
Hoosier Environmental Council Greening Your Community and HEC Environmental Advocate Trainings
“I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss, and, in their struggles to be truly free, in their triumphs and defeats, through long years to come, I see the evil of this time and of the previous time of which this is the natural birth, gradually making expiation for itself and wearing out…”
Piece out,
Renee