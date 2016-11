Ask Renee: The green approach to leaf removal 

click to enlarge wikimedia commons

Maureen,The greenest way to use those leaves is to mulch or compost them for use in your own yard. If you simply need them to make like a tree and leave: Leaf collection through DPW started this week in Indianapolis. Residents may put out up to 40 bags of leaves for pickup each week. This year leaves will be composted and compost/mulch will be available to residents in the spring.If you live outside of Indy, search for leaf removal in your city, county or town. Brownsburg has curbside leaf pickup and Hendricks County has two yard waste recycling centers. Carmel provides seasonal pickup. The City of Franklin actually vacuums leaves from the edge of the street. GreenCycle also accepts leaves and yard waste at their four locations.Piece out,Renee