Ask Renee: The green approach to leaf removal 

Renee,
We took advantage of the nice weekend to start raking. What’s the greenest way to dispose of all these leaves?
Maureen
Maureen,
The greenest way to use those leaves is to mulch or compost them for use in your own yard. If you simply need them to make like a tree and leave:
Leaf collection
through DPW started this week in Indianapolis. Residents may put out up to 40 bags of leaves for pickup each week. This year leaves will be composted and compost/mulch will be available to residents in the spring.
If you live outside of Indy, search for leaf removal in your city, county or town. Brownsburg
has curbside leaf pickup and Hendricks County
has two yard waste recycling centers. Carmel
provides seasonal pickup. The City of Franklin
actually vacuums leaves from the edge of the street.
GreenCycle
also accepts leaves and yard waste at their four locations.
Piece out,
Renee