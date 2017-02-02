Search
February 02, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Stop HB1494 from weakening factory farm regulations 

And there's still time to save the old growth forest

By
click to enlarge Pigs packed into pens in a factory farm - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Pigs packed into pens in a factory farm
  • Wikimedia Commons
Happy Groundhog Day! I’m writing this before I know the outcome of that fuzzy, bucktoothed little bugger’s emergence from his tree stump, but then again, I’m not sure his prognostication abilities take climate change into account. Unfortunately, neither do the majority of our legislators, it seems.

It’s uplifting to know that so many Hoosiers and Americans are making their voices heard about issues that they care about most. I hope to keep you informed about environmental issues during the current General Assembly so that you can do just that.

click to enlarge In factory farms pigs are often kept in gestation crates until they are slaughtered - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • In factory farms pigs are often kept in gestation crates until they are slaughtered
  • Wikimedia Commons
In Indiana, one of the greatest threats to our environment is factory farms. Our state has more than 3,000 factory farms where hundreds and thousands of animals are crammed into buildings. Beyond the animal rights issues associated with these conditions, 12,000 stream miles and 16,000 lake acres are impaired in Indiana due to animal waste from these farms.


HB 1494, a bill that would weaken regulations of factory farms, was first read a week ago and will be heard by the Indiana House Environmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday, February 8. No surprise, the bill was introduced by someone representing the Indiana pork, poultry, dairy, cattle, soy, and a few other associations that I couldn't scribble down fast enough.

They had time for one person to speak out in opposition of the bill – John, a waste water treatment operator. He shared that an Indiana town south of Fort Wayne, where drinking water flows to Toledo, OH (hmmm, remember the Toledo water crisis of 2014?), actually has a volunteer-led water monitoring program because the government won’t (or just doesn’t?) do it. He says if we want to be effective, we need to pass a bill to treat water being contaminated by factory farms, not allow more leniencies to farmers. Pretty powerful words coming from someone whose job it is to make our water safe for use, something we can’t take for granted.

See the Hoosier Environmental Council Action Alert and take action to oppose this bill.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Environmental Committee Democrats boycotted the confirmation vote for Environmental Protection Agency nominee Scott Pruitt two days in a row. Republicans held the vote today in their absence and Pruitt cleared 11-0.

Pruitt is controversial because of his record with challenging the EPA’s authority to regulate toxic mercury pollution, smog, carbon emissions, and land and air quality. He denies that climate change is caused by humans. Senate Democrats say Pruitt did not answer their questions to their satisfaction.

Republicans were upset about the amount of time it was taking to confirm Pruitt, the exhaustive questions posed by Dems, and especially about the boycott. Interestingly, in 2013, Gina McCarthy was nominated to be Obama’s second EPA administrator. Her confirmation took five months and happened after a boycott by Republicans who demanded that she answer more questions. Go figure.

Meanwhile, on Crown Hill, Channel 6 reports that the Department of Veterans Affairs’ has offered to save certain trees in the old-growth forest when they build their cemetery. While this seems like a reasonable compromise on the surface, the Indiana Forest Alliance, who is leading the charge to protect the historic property, urges us to continue contacting Congressman Carson. "We are trying to save a pre-settlement forest, not trees of a certain size within that forest.” Meet the IFA team and learn more about their hard work at their Open House next Monday, February 6.

Sorry that was so long. I have a feeling it’s going to be a long couple of months (years??).

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

