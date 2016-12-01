Ask Renee: Sign the petition to save Crown Hill's North Woods 

click to enlarge
Indiana Forest Alliance Executive Director Jeff Stant stands at the base of one of the older trees in the Crown Hill forest.
What’s the latest on the Crown Hill North Woods issue?
There has been a lot of great energy behind protecting the old-growth forest ecosystem in Crown Hill
, but we’re not out of the woods yet.
On November 22 the Dr. Laura Hare Charitable Trust made an offer
to the Department of Veteran Affairs to purchase these woods. The Trust’s primary purpose is to protect and preserve ecologically significant land, like the 14.75 acre land with 400+ year old trees.
There is a petition to Preserve the Crown Hill North Woods
that currently has more than 1,000 signatures. The petition encourages United States Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert McDonald to do the right thing by entering an agreement with the Dr. Laura Hare Charitable Trust.
Add your name and message to the petition, and keep fighting the good fight for land preservation in Indiana.
