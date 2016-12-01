Search
December 01, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Sign the petition to save Crown Hill's North Woods 

The fight is still going strong

click to enlarge Indiana Forest Alliance Executive Director Jeff Stant stands at the base of one of the older trees in the Crown Hill forest. - INDIANA FOREST ALLIANCE
  • Indiana Forest Alliance Executive Director Jeff Stant stands at the base of one of the older trees in the Crown Hill forest.
  • Indiana Forest Alliance
Renee,

What’s the latest on the Crown Hill North Woods issue?

Kristi


Kristi,
There has been a lot of great energy behind protecting the old-growth forest ecosystem in Crown Hill, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

On November 22 the Dr. Laura Hare Charitable Trust made an offer to the Department of Veteran Affairs to purchase these woods. The Trust’s primary purpose is to protect and preserve ecologically significant land, like the 14.75 acre land with 400+ year old trees.

There is a petition to Preserve the Crown Hill North Woods that currently has more than 1,000 signatures. The petition encourages United States Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert McDonald to do the right thing by entering an agreement with the Dr. Laura Hare Charitable Trust.

Add your name and message to the petition, and keep fighting the good fight for land preservation in Indiana.

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

