Ask Renee: Saving Indianapolis' 300-year-old forest 

Renee,
What can save a 300-year-old Indianapolis forest?
Anne
Anne,
Why anyone would want to destroy a part of nature that has been around for longer than Indiana has been a state is beyond me. We’re lucky to have someone with your verve for protecting our forests.
Indiana Forest Alliance is asking us all: What Can Save a 300-Year-Old Indianapolis Forest?
And the answer is: US!
Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery is 555 acres of native trees and wildflowers, animal habitat and historic treasures. One section, the North Woods, is virgin, “pre-settlement” forest filled with trees that have been there for 300+ years. It’s believed that there is at least one burr oak tree that is 500 years old.
Well, apparently, the government wants to see exactly how old it is because they want to cut it down, count its rings and clear the rest of the land to a mausoleum of sorts for Veterans. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for creating a final resting sanctuary for our country’s heroes, but according to the Indiana Forest Aliance, there are other options.
The VA has released an environmental assessment report stating that the parcel is of no significant ecological value. But the carbon-absorbing trees, American restarts, Cooper’s hawks, gray squirrels, fox squirrels, swallowtail butterflies, and endangered Indiana bats and Northern long-eared bats beg to differ.
Please read the blog
and contact your legislators
to stand with IFA to protect this urban ecological treasure.
Piece out,
Renee