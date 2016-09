Ask Renee: Salvaging demolished homes (part 2) 

click to enlarge

[Editor's Note: Renee weighed in on this question last week, if you would like to read the first part of this click here .]Hi Gary,I asked a couple of local organizations that have been involved with recycling and neighborhood redevelopment about this issue. Here’s what they had to say: RecycleForce , who has considered starting a deconstruction arm of their services in the past, says there is a lot of interest, but no funding available. Gregg Keesling says, “the homes that are being torn down have very little recoverable value and it would require a sizeable subsidy.” Renew Indianapolis , who breathes life into abandoned and blighted properties, confirms that funding is the biggest challenge. Deconstruction and salvage projects require specific, hard-to-get insurance and staff to manage the contractors and grant administration. Federal bidding rules are also a barrier to their desire to salvage materials.Know that I don’t necessarily like these answers – but I do understand them. I personally believe that environmental impacts should sometimes be considered more important than economic impacts. As with so many environmental issues, government and businesses seem short-sighted and seem to disregard the long-term impacts. It’s frustrating when money is the reason that the most environmentally-friendly action is not taken.I also know that you can accomplish a lot more with thoughtful, respectful activism and diligent hard work than confrontation and accusations. I hope someone with your passion for recovery and rehabilitation (of materials and neighborhoods) will be a strong and productive voice in finding a solution.Piece out,Renee