Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

September 27, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Salvaging demolished homes (part 2) 

How can you stop entire homes from going into the dump?

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge crash-549661_960_720.jpg
Hi Renee,

My question for ILG, HEC, etc, is why isn't Indianapolis salvaging so much as a single brick from all the homes it's demolishing?

Gary

Additional background information: Gary bought two blighted properties and is trying to fix them up. There is a house on the same street that is slated for demolition and he would like to have some of the materials inside to use in the rehab of his properties, but has been told that he may not enter the demo house to salvage materials. He believes he witnessed a house being demolished by Ray’s Trash and nothing was salvaged.


[Editor's Note: Renee weighed in on this question last week, if you would like to read the first part of this click here.]

Hi Gary,

I asked a couple of local organizations that have been involved with recycling and neighborhood redevelopment about this issue. Here’s what they had to say:

RecycleForce, who has considered starting a deconstruction arm of their services in the past, says there is a lot of interest, but no funding available. Gregg Keesling says, “the homes that are being torn down have very little recoverable value and it would require a sizeable subsidy.”

Renew Indianapolis, who breathes life into abandoned and blighted properties, confirms that funding is the biggest challenge. Deconstruction and salvage projects require specific, hard-to-get insurance and staff to manage the contractors and grant administration. Federal bidding rules are also a barrier to their desire to salvage materials.

Know that I don’t necessarily like these answers – but I do understand them. I personally believe that environmental impacts should sometimes be considered more important than economic impacts. As with so many environmental issues, government and businesses seem short-sighted and seem to disregard the long-term impacts. It’s frustrating when money is the reason that the most environmentally-friendly action is not taken.

I also know that you can accomplish a lot more with thoughtful, respectful activism and diligent hard work than confrontation and accusations. I hope someone with your passion for recovery and rehabilitation (of materials and neighborhoods) will be a strong and productive voice in finding a solution.

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Exhibit: Hidden Treasures

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Exhibit: Hidden Treasures @ Museum of Miniature Houses

$5 adults, $3 children under 10

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation