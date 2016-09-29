Search
September 29, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Run your home or business with Green Power in Indianapolis 

Use IPL's Green Power Option and go 100% wind powered

By
Renee,

Does the city use electricity through [IPL's Green Power Option] program?  Does NUVO?  What businesses in the IPL area use it?

Richard


Richard,

Great questions! For those who don’t already know, IPL’s Green Power Option allows both residential and commercial/industrial IPL customers to pay a small premium to specify an amount equal to 100%, 50%, or 25% of your monthly electricity use to be generated by a renewable source. The current premium is $0.001 per kilowatt-hour and is used to purchase power from Indiana and Midwestern wind farms.

IPL isn’t able to share which business customers participate without their permission, but some participants promote their enrollment. I found a few online, including Ambre Blends, Indianapolis Zoo, Wild Birds Unlimited, Reverie Estates, LightBound, Harding Poorman, and BioStorage Technologies.

I am also proud to say that NUVO participates at the 100% level.

The City of Indianapolis does not participate in the IPL Green Power Option; however, they did a major energy efficiency retrofit of fire stations and Department of Parks & Recreation facilities in 2012-13. They estimate that the improvements save more than $300,000 in annual utility costs and the equivalent in CO2 emissions.

If your household is already enrolled in the IPL Green Power Option, more power to ya! If not, consider enrolling today.

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

