Ask Renee: Repairing and recycling used lawnmowers 

Is there a service or company that will take old lawn mowers for recycling or repair?
Tim
Hi Tim,
I thought this would be a good follow-up to Tuesday’s piece about Sweden’s fix-it proposals
. Wouldn’t it be cool if there were an incentive to repair your lawn mower rather than get rid of it?
You might check out Angie’s List for lawn mower repair
. Their “green” plan costs nothing and gives you access to reviews and ratings to help you find repair services near you. I can also personally recommend the good people at Henthorn Mower & Engine Service
.
As a last resort if your mower is not fixable, you can take it, empty of all oil and gas, to RecycleForce
to be recycled.
Piece out,
Renee