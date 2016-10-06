Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 06, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Repairing and recycling used lawnmowers 

Now that you're repairing instead of throwing stuff out

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Repairing or recycling your old lawnmower - PIXABAY
  • Repairing or recycling your old lawnmower
  • Pixabay
Hi Renee,

Is there a service or company that will take old lawn mowers for recycling or repair?

Tim


Hi Tim,

I thought this would be a good follow-up to Tuesday’s piece about Sweden’s fix-it proposals. Wouldn’t it be cool if there were an incentive to repair your lawn mower rather than get rid of it?

You might check out Angie’s List for lawn mower repair. Their “green” plan costs nothing and gives you access to reviews and ratings to help you find repair services near you. I can also personally recommend the good people at Henthorn Mower & Engine Service.

As a last resort if your mower is not fixable, you can take it, empty of all oil and gas, to RecycleForce to be recycled.

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

Best Bet: An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt @ Buskirk-Chumley Theatre

$40-50

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation