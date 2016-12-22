Ask Renee: Recycling Christmas trees in Indianapolis 

click to enlarge
‘Twas the day after Christmas and all through the City
Nine Indy Parks were collecting trees stripped free of their pretties.
Not a decoration was left on one single limb
Even tinsel and garland, lights, icicles and trim.
And definitely no stands, no that’d be the worst.
What a great service the City provides through January 31st!
Now, Broad Ripple! Now, Perry! Sahm and Garfield Park Arts Center!
To Gustafson! To Krannert! To Northwestway and Ellenberger!
To the designated areas, let’s not forget Riverside Park,
You may drop off your trees from dawn until dark.
What happens to the trees? Oh you’ll love this the most.
They are taken to GreenCycle to make mulch and compost.
What to do with old burned out lights, you have spools and spools?
The Can Lady will take them to benefit schools.
You can also recycle them on Indy’s near east side
At RecycleForce where their mission fills my heart with great pride.
I’ll sign off for now, giving offers of peace,
Even though that’s not how I spell it. Who’re you, the grammar police?
But before I say, “Bye,” and you click delete,
Here are links for a green holiday that I think you’ll find neat.
Holiday Recycling Resources:
Live Christmas Tree Disposal in Indianapolis
The Can Lady
, 317-716-7056
RecycleForce
– accepts electronics and all other recyclable materials
GreenCycle
– four locations that accept trees and other compostable waste
Peace out,
Renee