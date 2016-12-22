Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 22, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Recycling Christmas trees in Indianapolis 

An informative poem to read around the Christmas tree

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
‘Twas the day after Christmas and all through the City
Nine Indy Parks were collecting trees stripped free of their pretties.
Not a decoration was left on one single limb
Even tinsel and garland, lights, icicles and trim.

And definitely no stands, no that’d be the worst.
What a great service the City provides through January 31st!
Now, Broad Ripple! Now, Perry! Sahm and Garfield Park Arts Center!
To Gustafson! To Krannert! To Northwestway and Ellenberger!

To the designated areas, let’s not forget Riverside Park,
You may drop off your trees from dawn until dark.
What happens to the trees? Oh you’ll love this the most.
They are taken to GreenCycle to make mulch and compost.


What to do with old burned out lights, you have spools and spools?
The Can Lady will take them to benefit schools.
You can also recycle them on Indy’s near east side
At RecycleForce where their mission fills my heart with great pride.

I’ll sign off for now, giving offers of peace,
Even though that’s not how I spell it. Who’re you, the grammar police?
But before I say, “Bye,” and you click delete,
Here are links for a green holiday that I think you’ll find neat.

Holiday Recycling Resources:
Live Christmas Tree Disposal in Indianapolis
The Can Lady, 317-716-7056
RecycleForce – accepts electronics and all other recyclable materials
GreenCycle – four locations that accept trees and other compostable waste

Peace out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Winter Solstice

Best Bet: Winter Solstice @ Indianapolis Museum of Art

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation