Ask Renee: Recycling & repurposing past awards 

Hi Renee,
Do you know of any place that recycles old award plaques? I called a couple trophy stores, but they said the plaque gets ruined when they try to pull off the metal plate. I enjoy reading your recycling tips and have implemented a few.
Thanks,
Chris
Hi Chris,
High five for your recycling efforts!
As with most random items that don’t have a simple way to recycle or reuse, you could offer your awards on Freecycle
to see if anyone might want to repurpose them for their scout troop or sports team.
You could also disassemble your old award plaques. Wood can be thrown away (or reused if you have a need), while plastics and metals can be recycled.
I don’t know of any local award shops that are reusing or recycling old plaques or trophies, but there are a couple outside of Indiana — Total Awards
in Madison, WI, and Lamb Awards
in Westminster, MD.
Good luck on adding another recycled item to the list!
Piece out,
Renee