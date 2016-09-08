Search
September 08, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Recycling & repurposing past awards 

Hi Renee, 

Do you know of any place that recycles old award plaques? I called a couple trophy stores, but they said the plaque gets ruined when they try to pull off the metal plate. I enjoy reading your recycling tips and have implemented a few.

Chris

Hi Chris,


High five for your recycling efforts!

As with most random items that don’t have a simple way to recycle or reuse, you could offer your awards on Freecycle to see if anyone might want to repurpose them for their scout troop or sports team.

You could also disassemble your old award plaques. Wood can be thrown away (or reused if you have a need), while plastics and metals can be recycled.

I don’t know of any local award shops that are reusing or recycling old plaques or trophies, but there are a couple outside of Indiana — Total Awards in Madison, WI, and Lamb Awards in Westminster, MD.

Good luck on adding another recycled item to the list!

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

