Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 15, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Protecting our environment from President Elect Trump 

Attend Greening the Statehouse this Saturday

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Trumps “Seven actions to protect American workers,” go against efforts made to protect our environment. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Trumps “Seven actions to protect American workers,” go against efforts made to protect our environment.
  • Wikipedia
The President Elect released a 100-day action plan with promises he intends to fulfill starting on his first day in the White House. The following bullet points are taken from his “seven actions to protect American workers,” but go against efforts made to protect our environment.

*FIFTH, I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars' worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal.

* SIXTH, lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward.


* SEVENTH, cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America's water and environmental infrastructure.

Additionally, a climate change denier who calls the environmental movement “nonsense” has been appointed to lead the EPA transition team.

How can you be an informed and inspired citizen who has a voice in protecting our environment?
click to enlarge 14680491_10153964004312308_6929448122204852751_n.jpg
Attend Hoosier Environmental Council’s Greening the Statehouse this Saturday, November 19. Hear from a clean water advocate whose family is affected by the Flint, MI water crisis and has taken action to fight for clean water for all. Learn from local experts who are passionate about environmental justice, climate solutions and rural landscapes. Be surrounded by others who are motivated to be good stewards of our environment. Enjoy healthful and sustainable catering from: Indy Downtown Pita Pit, Traders Point Creamery, Green BEAN Delivery, Indiana Hemp Industries Association, Strange Brew, Indy Soft Water and Pogue’s Run Grocer (that part was my job, so I couldn’t resist giving these generous sponsors a shout out!).

Tickets are limited. I have mine and look forward to seeing many of you there too!

Piece out,
Renee

Related Events

  • Buy Tickets User Submitted
    Greening the Statehouse @ Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds

    • Sat., Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$25
    • Buy Tickets

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

Best Bet: The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

$5

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation