Ask Renee: Protecting our environment from President Elect Trump 

Trumps "Seven actions to protect American workers," go against efforts made to protect our environment.
The President Elect released a 100-day action plan with promises he intends to fulfill starting on his first day in the White House. The following bullet points are taken from his “seven actions to protect American workers,” but go against efforts made to protect our environment.
*FIFTH, I will lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion dollars' worth of job-producing American energy reserves, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean coal.
* SIXTH, lift the Obama-Clinton roadblocks and allow vital energy infrastructure projects, like the Keystone Pipeline, to move forward.
* SEVENTH, cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use the money to fix America's water and environmental infrastructure.
Additionally, a climate change denier who calls the environmental movement “nonsense” has been appointed to lead the EPA transition team.
How can you be an informed and inspired citizen who has a voice in protecting our environment?
Attend Hoosier Environmental Council’s Greening the Statehouse
this Saturday, November 19. Hear from a clean water advocate whose family is affected by the Flint, MI water crisis and has taken action to fight for clean water for all. Learn from local experts who are passionate about environmental justice, climate solutions and rural landscapes. Be surrounded by others who are motivated to be good stewards of our environment. Enjoy healthful and sustainable catering from: Indy Downtown Pita Pit, Traders Point Creamery, Green BEAN Delivery, Indiana Hemp Industries Association, Strange Brew, Indy Soft Water and Pogue’s Run Grocer (that part was my job, so I couldn’t resist giving these generous sponsors a shout out!).
Tickets are limited. I have mine and look forward to seeing many of you there too!
