February 21, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Our environment is under fire 

Now is the time for action and active support more than ever

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Last week was a rough one for the environment. Two bills that will set our state back in regard to solar energy and factory farms moved forward. And climate change denier, Scott Pruitt, was confirmed as EPA Administrator.

But we started this week with renewed energy for protecting the environment in Indiana! Yesterday’s Stand Up For Your Forests rally at the Statehouse was a huge success with more than 650 people in attendance. And today we rally together to support mass transit.

If you support an improved and increased bus system in Indianapolis, this is an extremely important week to make your voice heard! Tonight (Tuesday, February 21) the Rules Committee will hear the Marion County Transit Plan and vote – public testimony will be taken (view details from Transit Drives Indy). Then, on Monday, February 27, the full City-County Council will meet and take a final vote.


If you are not able to attend these meetings to show your support, please call and send a message to your City-County Councillor to tell them to VOTE YES on the Marion County Transit Plan.

The full City-County Council will also vote on the Climate Recovery Resolution on February 27.

The Climate Recovery Resolution states: “A PROPOSAL FOR A SPECIAL RESOLUTION to reduce carbon emissions, increase energy efficiency and renewable energy use, to create a climate change-resilient City of Indianapolis that will protect the children and grandchildren of the community.” Climate Recovery plans have been coming together throughout the state and we’re hopeful that Indianapolis will follow suit.

In our continued to fight against SB 309 (anti-solar) and HB 1494 (weakening regulations of factory farms), contact your Senator and Representative to ask that they oppose these bills.

Finally, for quick, one-touch access to phones numbers for your state and federal legislators, text your zip code to 520-200-2223. You will receive an immediate text back with their contact info.

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

