Ask Renee: Make yourself an informed voter 

As you start to narrow down your choices for who you believe to be the best people to serve our country, state and local communities, here’s one more resource to supplement which political candidates care about the environment
?
Citizens Action Coalition provides a comprehensive overview of how your state legislators have voted on issues
like environmental rules and standards, right to hunt and fish, right to farm (or, as it is often referred to, right to harm), net metering for solar, energy efficiency, etc.
If you are not sure who your legislators are, use the Find Your Legislator
online tool. I was not entirely surprised to find that my Senator has a lousy voting record for the issues that are important to me, but my Representative does represent my values.
Don’t forget to also be informed about the special questions on your ballot:
Should the State Constitution be changed to provide the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife
? (I say NO)
Should Marion County have the ability to impose a 0.25% tax increase to fund public transit
? (I say YES)
Happy voting!
Piece out,
Renee