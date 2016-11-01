Search
November 01, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Make yourself an informed voter 

click to enlarge your_vote_counts_badge.jpg
As you start to narrow down your choices for who you believe to be the best people to serve our country, state and local communities, here’s one more resource to supplement which political candidates care about the environment?

Citizens Action Coalition provides a comprehensive overview of how your state legislators have voted on issues like environmental rules and standards, right to hunt and fish, right to farm (or, as it is often referred to, right to harm), net metering for solar, energy efficiency, etc.

If you are not sure who your legislators are, use the Find Your Legislator online tool. I was not entirely surprised to find that my Senator has a lousy voting record for the issues that are important to me, but my Representative does represent my values.


Don’t forget to also be informed about the special questions on your ballot:
Should the State Constitution be changed to provide the right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife? (I say NO)
Should Marion County have the ability to impose a 0.25% tax increase to fund public transit? (I say YES)

Happy voting!

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

