Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 11, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Make old homes sustainable and green 

Keeping green with Insulation, heating, energy, electricity, contractors

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
Renee, 

I am restoring an old house in Cottage Home. Do you have any advice for finding materials and contractors to maximize sustainability and efficiency for an old house?

For instance, what is the best insulation to use? 


What is the best heating system for a small (1,000 sq. ft.) house?

Is there a listing of residential contractors who have proven track records for green building practices? 

How do I know when the materials or methods are truly sustainable and not just "greenwashing"?

Thanks!
MJ

MJ,

Congrats on the new old digs.

Are you familiar with LEED? It stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is the most widely used certification for green buildings. The U.S. Green Building Council administers the LEED program and has an Indiana chapter with members ranging from students to top-level professionals. Search the USGBC Indiana member list to find a certified contractor to help with your restoration.

You might also find some of IPL’s home energy savings tools and resources to be useful as you sort through your energy efficiency options.

When it comes to insulation, in addition to the rating and type, also look for post-consumer content. Indiana-based Knauf Insulation has a few green options with more than 50% recycled glass content – and it’s manufactured in Shelbyville, IN. Depending on how your house is built, you might benefit from the services of Indiana Crawl Space Repair*, a top-rated contractor who provides crawl space insulation and other services that will improve the efficiency of your home.

As for heating, there are several factors you need to consider, like size, efficiency and fuel. A trusted professional should be able to walk you through your options to make the best choice. You might look into a geothermal system from WaterFurnace* for your heating, cooling and hot water.

Piece out,
Renee

*I manage a program for Hoosier Environmental Council called HEC Green Business and am very proud to promote these businesses who are good stewards of the environment and support the mission of HEC.

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
IRT Happy Hour: Three Musketeers

Best Bet: IRT Happy Hour: Three Musketeers @ Indiana Repertory Theatre

$25 and up

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation