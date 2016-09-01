Ask Renee: Keeping Indiana waterways clean 

click to enlarge
Renee,
Can you tell us more about the upcoming White River Festival and the Clear Choices Clean Water initiative?
Jessica
Water. In recent weeks, some states have had too much of it. Some states haven’t had enough. Meanwhile, right here at home people are working diligently to protect and celebrate Indiana’s water resources.
Join those very people for one of the White River Festival
events, incl
The White River
uding river cleanups, tours, hikes, bike rides, family activities and more. As part of the Hoosier Environmental Council team, one of the events that is near to my heart is the HEC Ride for the Mounds
, to raise awareness for the Mounds Greenway proposal to protect the free-flowing West Fork White River.
The Clear Choices Clean Water initiative
began in Indiana in 2010 and is now a nationally recognized program educating individuals about water-friendly practices and important behavior changes needed at home, such as:
- using less fertilizer
- landscaping with native plants
- improving soil health
- using less water
Did you know that in addition to fun and adventure on rivers and lakes, Indiana also has beaches? The Alliance for the Great Lakes is hosting Adopt-A-Beach cleanup events
on September 17.
The White River Festival and the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-A-Beach coincides with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup
, when groups around the globe remove trash from the world’s beaches and waterways. In 2015, it is reported that more than 18 million pounds of trash was collected and the top 10 items collected were:
- cigarette butts (more than 2 million!)
- plastic beverage bottles
- food wrappers
- plastic bottle caps
- straws/stirrers
- other plastic bags
- glass beverage bottles
- plastic grocery bags
- metal bottle caps
- plastic lids
As you participate in one of above events, cleaning and celebrating the importance of the White River and Great Lakes, I will be with you in spirit as I participate in a cleanup on one of the beautiful beaches of St. Croix.
Piece out,
Renee