Ask Renee: Join 120 cities in fighting climate change 

Hi Renee,
Towers pushing pollution into Indianapolis.
Will you help us recruit participants for the upcoming Climathon on October 28?
The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability
You bet I will! I wish I could be there!
For 24 hours on October 28th, the City of Indianapolis will join more than 120 cities around the world for our first-ever Climathon, a series of problem-solving workshops focused on climate challenges. Indy’s theme, INvision Resiliency
, is challenging participants to create a framework or toolkit to help neighborhoods be better prepared to anticipate, adapt and flourish in the face of a changing climate. The winning team will be awarded support to pilot their program in a Great Places 2020 neighborhood.
Do you have the passion and ideas to take on climate change on a neighborhood level? Apply to participate
by October 14!
Piece out,
Renee