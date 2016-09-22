Search
September 22, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Join 120 cities in fighting climate change 

October 28 is Climathon and it's your chance to make a difference

click to enlarge Towers pushing pollution into Indianapolis. - JOEY GANNON - FLICKR
  • Towers pushing pollution into Indianapolis.
  • Joey Gannon - Flickr
Hi Renee,

Will you help us recruit participants for the upcoming Climathon on October 28?

The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability


You bet I will! I wish I could be there!

For 24 hours on October 28th, the City of Indianapolis will join more than 120 cities around the world for our first-ever Climathon, a series of problem-solving workshops focused on climate challenges. Indy’s theme, INvision Resiliency, is challenging participants to create a framework or toolkit to help neighborhoods be better prepared to anticipate, adapt and flourish in the face of a changing climate. The winning team will be awarded support to pilot their program in a Great Places 2020 neighborhood.

Do you have the passion and ideas to take on climate change on a neighborhood level? Apply to participate by October 14! 

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

