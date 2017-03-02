Ask Renee: Invasive Species Awareness Week 

click to enlarge
This is National Invasive Species Awareness Week AND Governor Eric Holcomb has now proclaimed February 27 – March 3 as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Indiana.
Invasive species are plants, insects, animals and other organisms that are not native to a region and can have devastating consequences. You’ve probably heard of the emerald ash borer, blue-green algae, honeysuckle and others referred to as invasive species in Indiana. The Department of Natural Resources maintains a list of invasive species
and encourages Hoosiers to report them when you see them.
You can also participate in an invasive species removal event with a conservation organization like The Nature Conservancy
and Central Indiana Land Trust
.
Remember, it’s always best to plant with native species in your garden and landscaping. Put the Indiana Native Plant & Wildflower Society Plant Sale & Auction
on your calendar (Saturday, May 13). This year’s theme is “Planting an Invasive-Free Landscape” and there will be a speaker talking about the role of invasive plants. The INPAWS web site is also a wealth of information about native plants.
The Governor’s Proclamation states that “invasive aquatic, riparian and terrestrial species influence the productivity, value and management of land and water resources in Indiana and the costs to prevent, monitor and control invasive species costs Indiana $6 million annually and after habitat destruction, invasive species are the second greatest threat to biodiversity” and “invasive species impede industry, threaten agriculture, endanger human health and are becoming increasingly harder to control”.
Thank you to Governor Holcomb for recognizing the threats of invasive species and making this issue a priority for the State of Indiana.
Piece out,
Renee