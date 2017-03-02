Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

March 02, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Invasive Species Awareness Week 

February 27 – March 3

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Emerald Ash Borer
  • Emerald Ash Borer
This is National Invasive Species Awareness Week AND Governor Eric Holcomb has now proclaimed February 27 – March 3 as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Indiana.

Invasive species are plants, insects, animals and other organisms that are not native to a region and can have devastating consequences. You’ve probably heard of the emerald ash borer, blue-green algae, honeysuckle and others referred to as invasive species in Indiana. The Department of Natural Resources maintains a list of invasive species and encourages Hoosiers to report them when you see them.

You can also participate in an invasive species removal event with a conservation organization like The Nature Conservancy and Central Indiana Land Trust.


Remember, it’s always best to plant with native species in your garden and landscaping. Put the Indiana Native Plant & Wildflower Society Plant Sale & Auction on your calendar (Saturday, May 13). This year’s theme is “Planting an Invasive-Free Landscape” and there will be a speaker talking about the role of invasive plants. The INPAWS web site is also a wealth of information about native plants.

The Governor’s Proclamation states that “invasive aquatic, riparian and terrestrial species influence the productivity, value and management of land and water resources in Indiana and the costs to prevent, monitor and control invasive species costs Indiana $6 million annually and after habitat destruction, invasive species are the second greatest threat to biodiversity” and “invasive species impede industry, threaten agriculture, endanger human health and are becoming increasingly harder to control”.

Thank you to Governor Holcomb for recognizing the threats of invasive species and making this issue a priority for the State of Indiana.

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
First Thursdays

Best Bet: First Thursdays @ Indiana University Art Museum

Free and Open to the Public

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • March 1- 7, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation