Ask Renee: Happy Thanksgiving and #OptOutside 

click to enlarge
Happy Thanksgiving, Friends! This year, I’m thankful that there are people in Indiana who care enough about the environment to allow me into their inbox twice a week and are willing to take action to make the state and world a greener, healthier place. In other words, I’m thankful for you!
Today, I challenge you to think of one more way that you can make your Thanksgiving Day more green. Maybe you’ll use cloth napkins instead of disposable. Perhaps you’ll compost your food scraps. Or could it be that you’ll store leftovers in reusable containers rather than foil or plastic wrap?
Tomorrow, I encourage you to #OptOutside! On November 25, Black Friday, Indiana State Parks and Indiana Division of Forestry recreation areas have free admission. Post a selfie at one of these places to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page
with #OptOutsideIN to be entered to win a $200 hiking package from REI and other prizes from Parks.
May yours be a sustainable Thanksgiving weekend!
Piece out,
Renee