Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 24, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Happy Thanksgiving and #OptOutside 

May yours be a sustainable Thanksgiving weekend

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge FLICKR
  • Flickr
Happy Thanksgiving, Friends! This year, I’m thankful that there are people in Indiana who care enough about the environment to allow me into their inbox twice a week and are willing to take action to make the state and world a greener, healthier place. In other words, I’m thankful for you!

Today, I challenge you to think of one more way that you can make your Thanksgiving Day more green. Maybe you’ll use cloth napkins instead of disposable. Perhaps you’ll compost your food scraps. Or could it be that you’ll store leftovers in reusable containers rather than foil or plastic wrap?

Tomorrow, I encourage you to #OptOutside! On November 25, Black Friday, Indiana State Parks and Indiana Division of Forestry recreation areas have free admission. Post a selfie at one of these places to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page with #OptOutsideIN to be entered to win a $200 hiking package from REI and other prizes from Parks.


May yours be a sustainable Thanksgiving weekend!

Piece out,
Renee

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Drumstick Dash

Best Bet: Drumstick Dash @ Broad Ripple

Prices vary

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 23-29, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation