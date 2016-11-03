Search
November 03, 2016

Ask Renee: Green and awesome at Spirit and Place Festival 2016 

A few of the green events from November 4-13.

By
Renee,

Give me something positive to think about as we wrap up this election season!

Missy


Missy, I like the way you think – and I’ve got just the thing!

The Spirit and Place Festival is November 4-13 and this year’s theme is “Home”. Spirit & Place has Award of Awesomeness nominees, but I’d like to name some Aware of Green Awesomeness nominees:

Do It Again Recycled Art Market with local artist booths, art tables, conservation tips, plastic bag swap and a rain barrel silent auction.

B3 Home: Bats, Bees, & Birds where you can build a house for the 3 b’s.

Slow Saunter Hike with Indiana Forest Alliance to experience nature directly and encounter big ideas while hiking and discussing the works of noted environmental writers.

Bloom Where You’re Planted, a tasting tour of Paramount School of Excellence’s garden, apiary, cheese kitchen, goat milking station and chicken coop.

Home Grown: Building Strong Communities Through Food by getting to know Indy Food Council community organizations.

My Home, My Earth, My Responsibility exploring how our choices can help preserve our common home, Earth, for future generations.

There’s No Place Like Home: Love Letters to Planet Earth, an intergenerational event of youth and elders learning from and sharing with each other.

Check out the full calendar of Spirit & Place events and plan how you’ll celebrate HOME!

Piece out,
Renee

    2016 Spirit & Place Festival (Written + Spoken Word)

    • Nov. 4-13
    Spirit & Place Event: B3 Home: Bats, Bees and Birds @ Garfield Park Arts Center

    • Sat., Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Comments

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

