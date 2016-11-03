Ask Renee: Green and awesome at Spirit and Place Festival 2016 

click to enlarge
Renee,
Give me something positive to think about as we wrap up this election season!
Missy
Missy, I like the way you think – and I’ve got just the thing!
The Spirit and Place Festival is November 4-13
and this year’s theme is “Home”. Spirit & Place has Award of Awesomeness nominees, but I’d like to name some Aware of Green Awesomeness nominees:
Do It Again Recycled Art Market
with local artist booths, art tables, conservation tips, plastic bag swap and a rain barrel silent auction.
B3 Home: Bats, Bees, & Birds
where you can build a house for the 3 b’s.
Slow Saunter Hike
with Indiana Forest Alliance to experience nature directly and encounter big ideas while hiking and discussing the works of noted environmental writers.
Bloom Where You’re Planted
, a tasting tour of Paramount School of Excellence’s garden, apiary, cheese kitchen, goat milking station and chicken coop.
Home Grown: Building Strong Communities Through Food
by getting to know Indy Food Council community organizations.
My Home, My Earth, My Responsibility
exploring how our choices can help preserve our common home, Earth, for future generations.
There’s No Place Like Home: Love Letters to Planet Earth,
an intergenerational event of youth and elders learning from and sharing with each other.
Check out the full calendar of Spirit & Place events
and plan how you’ll celebrate HOME!
Piece out,
Renee