November 29, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Giving green this Giving Tuesday 

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
You survived Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Hopefully you saved some dough for Giving Tuesday! There are many deserving environmental organizations in Indiana, like:

Hoosier Environmental Council
Indiana Forest Alliance
Indiana Recycling Coalition
RecycleForce
Sierra Club
Citizens Action Coalition
The Nature Conservancy
Indiana Wildlife Federation
Keep Indianapolis Beautiful
A number of land trusts

After today, as you make your list and check it twice, consider supporting businesses in Indiana that are good stewards of the environment. I work for Hoosier Environmental Council on a program called HEC Green Business. I personally research and vet all candidates to ensure their commitment to making our state a healthier, better place to live and work.


Best part, you can post which HEC Green Businesses you’ll support this holiday season on Twitter, Instagram and/or HEC’s Facebook page using #HECGreenBiz to be entered to win $50 cash from the National Bank of Indianapolis in the HECGreenBiz Holiday Giveaway.

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

