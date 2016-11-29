Ask Renee: Giving green this Giving Tuesday 

click to enlarge
You survived Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Hopefully you saved some dough for Giving Tuesday
! There are many deserving environmental organizations in Indiana, like:
Hoosier Environmental Council
Indiana Forest Alliance
Indiana Recycling Coalition
RecycleForce
Sierra Club
Citizens Action Coalition
The Nature Conservancy
Indiana Wildlife Federation
Keep Indianapolis Beautiful
A number of land trusts
After today, as you make your list and check it twice, consider supporting businesses in Indiana that are good stewards of the environment. I work for Hoosier Environmental Council on a program called HEC Green Business
. I personally research and vet all candidates to ensure their commitment to making our state a healthier, better place to live and work.
Best part, you can post which HEC Green Businesses you’ll support this holiday season on Twitter, Instagram and/or HEC’s Facebook page using #HECGreenBiz to be entered to win $50 cash from the National Bank of Indianapolis in the HECGreenBiz Holiday Giveaway
.
Piece out,
Renee