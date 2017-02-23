Search
February 23, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Getting your own green project going 

Get out there and do it!

By
Renee,
Do you have any tips for how to get a new green project off the ground? I have an idea, but I don’t really know how to get started!

Kevin

Kevin,
You have excellent timing, especially if money is a barrier to launching your idea. Last week the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability announced a new round of SustainIndy Community Grants. Individuals and groups residing in Indianapolis may request up to $10,000 in funding for projects that promote social and cultural vibrancy, ensure environmental integrity and further economic development throughout Indianapolis.


Beyond funding, here are a couple tips for getting started:

Find the right partners and supporters. Nine or so years ago, two green-minded friends came together with an idea to start a green living advice email. We sent an email to all of our friends and family asking them to subscribe. We wrote our first message and sent it to 300 people who shared it and the subscribers list began to grow. A few years later, NUVO came on board, increasing the reach even more. Green Piece Indy/Ask Renee has been successful because we found the right people at the right times to support our efforts! You’ll want to look for partners who have the skills you need, people who can provide moral support, and good networks to help spread the word.

Just do it. Don’t get me wrong, I’m totally a planner. But planning and overthinking an idea can sometimes get you nowhere. So, do some action, big or small, toward your goal. Schedule a meeting with a potential partner. Start the Facebook page. Design a flyer. Buy the domain name. One small action is likely to catapult into much bigger things.
Good luck! I can’t wait to see what you have up your sleeve to help make Indianapolis a greener place.

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing "Ask Renee" after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

 Find a Nuvo
