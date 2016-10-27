Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 27, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: Calculating your solar power needs 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
Hey Renee,

My girlfriend and I recently bought a home and we're trying to make it as energy efficient as possible. 

We're building a barn in the back yard, just something simple to put some gym equipment in. We plan on having some energy-efficient lights and a small space heater in there and we were wondering if it would be possible to run the building — at least partially — on rooftop solar panels and what steps we would take to get those setup on the structure.


Any info you have on setting up a solar powered operation at home would be a huge help! Also, would this give us tax breaks along the way?

Thanks,
Cavan

Hey, Cavan!

On Tuesday, I shared a few thoughts on which type of system you might need to power your barn gym. Today, I’ll shed a little light on calculating the size of system to install.

First, find the wattage on the label for your space heater, lights and any other electronics you plan to use. The wattage will be listed as “W” and is the maximum power used by that device. I’ll guess that your space heater is 1,500W and you’ll use four lamps with 100W equivalent LED bulbs (actual 15W per lamp).

1,500 + (4 x 15)

That’s a 1,560W load.

Now, divide that by 1,000 to get the kW.

1,560/1000

That’s 1.56kW.

Finally, multiply the kW by the number of hours per day you plan to use your heater and lights. Let’s say you’re an overachiever and spend two hours a day in your gym.

2 x 1.56

You’ll use 3.12kWh per day.

Rectify Solar* gave the ratio of 4-5 kWh per day requires a 1kW system. Based on this, I’d say you need about a .7kWh (700W) system.

Piece out,
Renee

*I manage a program for Hoosier Environmental Council called HEC Green Business and am very proud to promote these businesses who are good stewards of the environment and support the mission of HEC.

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Ghoulish Garfield

Best Bet: Ghoulish Garfield @ Garfield Park Arts Center

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation