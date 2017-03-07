Search
March 07, 2017 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: A message to send your legislators concerning the State Biennial Budget 

Urge your senators to protect our drinking water

By
The General Assembly is back in session, which means it’s time to start writing and calling your legislators again! I’ve drafted a few messages on some issues that are important to me that I thought I’d share with you. Please feel free to borrow from me, but try to personalize your message so it is authentic and not canned.

Suggested email message:

Dear Senator,


Please work to increase funding for IDEM in the State Biennial Budget in order to better protect our drinking water and clean-up contaminated sites.

IDEM is responsible for overseeing the operations at 4,056 drinking water systems in Indiana. Over the last 10 years, drinking water staff has decreased while risks to these water systems have increased.

For contaminated sites (like former industrial facilities, leaking underground storage tanks and dry cleaning facilities), the House-passed budget bill contains funding for new staff for one site in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of sites statewide awaiting clean-up. Restoring contaminated sites not only helps protect public health and reduces water and land pollution, but also helps put this land back into productive use — supporting economic development and boosting local tax revenues.

A modest increase in funding would enable IDEM to recruit new staff to make sure that our water and land get the attention they deserve. Thank you.

Your constituent,
[insert your name]

Suggested phone message:

I am calling to urge Senator [insert name] to support increased funding for IDEM to better protect our drinking water and clean-up contaminated sites. A modest increase in funding would enable IDEM to recruit new staff to make sure that our water and land get the attention they deserve. Thank you.

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

