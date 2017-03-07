Ask Renee: A message to send your legislators concerning the State Biennial Budget 

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

Dear Senator,Please work to increase funding for IDEM in the State Biennial Budget in order to better protect our drinking water and clean-up contaminated sites.IDEM is responsible for overseeing the operations at 4,056 drinking water systems in Indiana. Over the last 10 years, drinking water staff has decreased while risks to these water systems have increased.For contaminated sites (like former industrial facilities, leaking underground storage tanks and dry cleaning facilities), the House-passed budget bill contains funding for new staff for one site in Indianapolis. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of sites statewide awaiting clean-up. Restoring contaminated sites not only helps protect public health and reduces water and land pollution, but also helps put this land back into productive use — supporting economic development and boosting local tax revenues.A modest increase in funding would enable IDEM to recruit new staff to make sure that our water and land get the attention they deserve. Thank you.Your constituent,[insert your name]I am calling to urge Senator [insert name] to support increased funding for IDEM to better protect our drinking water and clean-up contaminated sites. A modest increase in funding would enable IDEM to recruit new staff to make sure that our water and land get the attention they deserve. Thank you.