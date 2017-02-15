Search
February 15, 2017 News » Politics

Airbnb-styled rentals bill moves to the Senate 

A bill that would limit how much control local municipalities would have in restricting Airbnb-style rentals passed through the House Tuesday in a 53-40 vote. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The proposed legislation has raised questions as to who should exercise control over new rental platforms – local municipalities or the larger state government.

Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, who voted in favor of the bill, said she changed her mind after doing more local research within her districts of Speedway and west Indianapolis.

“With so many great things happening in the town of Speedway, I was just very concerned that this may affect us,” Macer said. “Originally when I voted no on the legislation I just didn’t have enough information.”

Macer also said that because Speedway has so much tourism, but no hotels to host its visitors, she wanted to make sure that she really understood how the legislation would affect the town.

“After doing more research, I realized that this bill would not adversely affect the way that our town and the way that the westside is set up,” she said.

Those in opposition argued that the control should be left up to local municipalities and that the issue was not a pressing one right now.

As an opponent of the bill, Rep. Gerald Torr, R- Carmel, said he also doesn’t think there’s any rush to pass the legislation this year and that the bill may be a little ahead of its time.

“As far as I know, there’s no community in Indiana that has recently passed any kind of ban on short-term rentals,” Torr said.

He also said that every community is different and that local elected officials can figure out what to do in their specific communities.

“I think it’s a local issue. It should be left to locals to figure out what right for their neighborhood and to not be blocked by a statewide resolution,” Torr said.

Another opponent of the bill, Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, said she changed her mind on the basis that if citizens want to go to their local governments to make changes, that would be a better idea.

“It’s local control, local issues,” she said.

Katie Stancombe is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

 Katie Stancombe is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

