Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

February 21, 2017 News » Education

Advocates rally for public education at Statehouse 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Many supporters brought their own signs to convey their messages. - LUCAS LLOYD, THE STATEHOUSE FILE
  • Many supporters brought their own signs to convey their messages.
  • Lucas Lloyd, The Statehouse File

Advocates for public education from across the state gathered at the Statehouse Monday to celebrate Indiana’s public schools.

Proposed legislation such as Senate Bill 422, which would change the position of superintendent of public instruction from elected to appointed, inspired the leaders of public education to make their voices heard.

Teresa Meredith, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said she is proud to see so many people celebrate public education on President’s Day.

“It’s time to bring greater awareness to the really good things that are happening in public schools,” Meredith said. “Events like this kind of energize us all and remind us that it’s up to us to share those stories.”

“They get to go to school with people who are different than they are, who think differently than they do, and it is very important to me that they learn the skills for respecting that and finding common ground,” Fuentes-Rohwer said.

At the event, advocates expressed frustration with the amount of money going to charter schools because that diverts needed funds for public schools.

They were also critical of using standardized tests as a way to judge teacher performance. Meredith said there is more that goes into education than a test score and it is a larger umbrella that cannot be understood through a standardized test.

“Schools for different students mean different things. It could be anything from a safe place to get nourishment providing a safe environment to study and learn, to enriching and growing their minds, getting them engaged, and excited about learning,” Meredith said.

Last year on President’s Day was the first time for the event and organizers anticipate this to be a regular celebration.

Lucas Lloyd is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

More Education »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Education

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Bitter Truth: Bitters Cocktail Class

Best Bet: The Bitter Truth: Bitters Cocktail Class

$40

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • February 15-21, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation