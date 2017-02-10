Search
February 10, 2017 News

Advocates rally for medical marijuana at Statehouse 

click to enlarge DARRELL CRENSHAW
  • Darrell Crenshaw

Advocates for the medical use of marijuana rallied at the Statehouse Thursday, offering testimony from people who said their lives were transformed for the better by the use of cannabis oil.

“There are an awful a lot of vets out there that are suffering from PTSD, this drug has shown to be effective. I’d like to know why our vets can’t get it,” said Army veteran David Edwards. He was among about 100 people at the rally for cannabis legalization at the Statehouse.

The rally was organized by the Higher Fellowship, which advocates for the medicinal use of marijuana in Indiana.

Among those who spoke at the rally was Chad Padgett, who said, “ The cannabis oil has totally changed my life. In 2007 I was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and a few months later I was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis, and I was prescribed morphine and oxycodone and I was on that for six years everyday and I could barely function.”

Padgett said that after trying medicinal cannabis, he can live and work again.

Also addressing the crowd was Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, who said she believes in decriminalizing marijuana. Her measure to legalize marijuana for medical purposes is among 11 cannabis-related bills that have been filed this legislative session.

“I’ve never filed a bill to legalize marijuana, but I believe that we should not be putting anyone in jail, especially our young people for what would be legal or an infraction in half the states which means no jail,” Tallian said.

She said research has shown that cannabis oil have helped with epilepsy and in diseases that have neurologically caused spastic muscles such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Darrell Crenshaw is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

