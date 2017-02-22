A roundup of Indiana beer events on the horizon 

-
Sun King
Sun King is celebrating their humble February beginning eight years ago throughout February. Co-founder/owner Clay Robinson emailed: “It was eight years ago that we dismantled and extracted our original brewing system from a warehouse in Portland, Maine, loaded it onto four semi trailers to its new home at 135 N. College Avenue. At the time we were hopeful, nervous, and excited about the possibilities. Our goals were modest and genuine: Open a brewery so that we could do what we love, create a workplace that people could be themselves and thrive in, make great beer and become Indianapolis’s brewery. Everyone always asks if we thought it would go this well or grow to this size and the honest answer is: No. This entire thing is beyond our wildest dreams ten years ago. Stop by our original location Downtown, or our small batch brewery in Fishers so we can say thank you in person.”
Sun King's website has full rundown of everything going on this month including special events and give-aways.
A new round of Grapefruit Jungle joins Sun King’s roster of regular and special brews.
Feb. 23
: Round Town Brewery
“Pound of Cure” fundraiser benefits Outside the Box
: “With three distinct lines of service, Outside the Box supports more than 250 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The outcome for all people – whether employees or participants – is that we are immersed in the opportunity for individualized growth. Whether it be in the curriculum based day program, the creative arts experience of Studio OTB, or our customized Employment Services – we want all people to be the best they can be.”
Feb. 23
: Salt Creek Brewery
tasting at Big Red Liquors at 418 N. College Ave., downtown Bloomington. Salt Creek beers available in cans include Damn Blonde, Cream Ale and Switchback Sally Double IPA.
Feb. 25
-
: Monticello-based Kopacetic Beer Factory
soft opening. The note to NUVO informs, “We're opening the bar! Come check out the new spot as we open up with 20 lines of #INBeer and #Indiana made wine and spirits! It's 'soft' as in we still have a boat load of work to do and kinks to work out, but it's really looking 'grand'! ”
Feb. 25
: New Day Craft
initiates a new monthly series at noon on the last Saturday of the month starting with Brett Canaday, Head Meadmaker and co-owner, infusing a different variety of our craft cider or mead with various ingredients with the help of a Randall. “Brett will be infusing a keg of our Snapdragon (Hallertau hopped apricot mead) with ginger, turmeric and cara cara oranges. Each month's Randall infusion will be available in 8-ounce glass pours for $8.”
Feb. 26
: MashCraft Brewing
, Greenwood; Mariana’s Stout Bonanza
, 1-4 p.m.; Andrew Castner wants to know, “Are you ready to enjoy some of the best stouts in the world all available in one place? In celebration of our release of our Imperial stout, Mariana, we are inviting our friends from other breweries to compete in a stout challenge to find out who is the most awesomest.”
Following blind tasting by a panel of judges, attendees get to taste and make their top choices known.
Feb. 26
: Public House Cinema
is co-hosting a viewing party with Flat12 Bierwerks
for the 89th Academy Awards. The invite says, “Come dressed in your finest. Red Carpet - 7:00 p.m; Start Time - 8:30 p.m. Come early to fill out a ballot for our contest, whoever picks the most correct will win something special. And don't forget, trivia during the commercials. We'll be on hand to talk about our campaign to bring an independent art house cinema to Indianapolis.”
Hoagies and Hops will be open offering a special menu beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 26
: Metazoa
hosting Mardi Gras Celebration
, 6 p.m. $12 ticket gets you a plate of YATS, two pints of Metazoa beer, Mardi Gras bling while it lasts.
Feb. 27
: Triton Brewing
beer sampling at Big Red Liquors (79th and Fall Creek), 2-5 p.m. includes Rail Splitter IPA, Sly Boogie IPA, Barn Phantom Gose and Ale Pacino Mocaccino!
Feb. 28
: Flat12
invites: “join us for the Mardi Gras festivities! We'll tap a special Mardi Gras themed Hurricane beer and watch the live feed of Bourbon Street on the big screen. George Schatzlein quartet will be playing their special brand of New Orleans jazz, and of course, we'll have plenty of beads, doubloons and swag. Hoagies & Hops is joining in the fun with their take on traditional New Orleans traditions - Muffaletta sandwiches, Cajun Shrimp Po' boys, and Grilled Shrimp Salads.”
March 6
: Girls Pint Night Out
presents a Poutine Party at Big Lug Canteen
, 6:30 p.m.. “For only $15, you'll have access to a plethora of delicious poutine ingredients from Big Lug
for a build-your-own-all-you-can-eat poutine extravaganza! Submit your poutine creations in our Instagram contest to be selected as the featured poutine of the week on our lunch and dinner menu.Tag #POUTINEPARTY. The person that has the most likes for their poutine wins a $25 Big Lug gift card AND their poutine creation will be the poutine special for the week!”
March 9
: Triton Brewing
& Taxman Brewing
Tap Takeover at The Pint Room Carmel (110 W. Main Street, Carmel) 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the heart of Carmel’s downtown Arts District! More information is available at pintroomcarmel.com.
March 15
: Hatchblower Pepper IPA Tapping and Bottle Release at Triton Brewing Company
, 3-10 p.m. David Waldman writes , “This fresh and fruity IPA derives its name from the nickname of astronaut Gus Grissom, who earned his wings at our home, Fort Ben. Piquant and delicious, this beer is flavored with green pepper, chipotles and jalapeños during the conditioning process. With subtle spice and sweetness, it is a delight for the taste buds. Hatchblower will be available on draft, in growlers and 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles.
March 15
: Beer Boot Camp – Brewing Fundamentals
at Triton Brewing Company
® (5764 Wheeler Road), 6:30-8 p.m. “Our second beer education class, Beer Boot Camp: Brewing Fundamentals, features our Head Brewer and Co-Founder, Jon Lang. Space is limited to the first 20 people to sign-up in the tasting room. The cost is $15 per person and includes two pints of our Usu-Ales.
March 17
: Firkin St. Patrick’s Day
at Four Day Ray
is a Two Day Tent & Patio Party. $10 cover per day: March 17 and 18: 12 p.m.-12 a.m. 21+ only. “We will be tapping our Irish Red. Firkin Tappings featuring Indiana breweries. Designated drivers who pay the $10 cover will receive unlimited water/soda free. Entertainment from 2- 11p.m. Tickets are purchased day of the event at the door.
NUVO will be bringing their brand new GIF booth
Friday 4-9 p.m. and FDR will have plenty of beads and swag for you.
March 25
: Pups and Pints at Triton Brewing Company
(5764 Wheeler Road), 1-5 p.m. “We are collaborating with Camp Bow Wow in Lawrence, the Humane Society and a few other local rescue centers to find homes for dogs and cats in need. Come show your support for these awesome organizations and take home a new family member.”
April 1
: Upland Brewing Co
.’s Sour Wild Funk Fest
is back for its sixth annual event in downtown Indianapolis at the Mavris Arts & Event Center, 121 S. East St. Tickets for the public go on sale now
. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, which include early admission, gourmet hors d'oeuvres and brewery-led seminars.
“We created SWFF at a time when craft drinkers knew little about sour ales in general and almost nothing about wild and mixed fermentations — it was our way of educating by throwing a great party. Now, it’s more about celebrating the brewers who invest the time into making quality wood-aged sours, and bringing to town beers that are typically not distributed in Indiana,” said Doug Dayhoff, Upland President.
The brewery roster includes 3 Floyds, 18th Street Brewing and Country Boy [Upland collaborated with Country Boy last year for the Funk Land Country Shuffle Sour Ale]. Brews from across the country and globe include Portland, Ore.-based Cascade Brewing and Freigeist Bierkultur, from Cologne, Germany.
"We’re extremely lucky to have so many great breweries from all across the country attend Sour Wild Funk Fest each year. More than maybe any other style of beer, brewing a great sour is a work of art. Our attendees get to try some of the best representations of this style in one palate-pleasing afternoon," said Dusty Howe, Upland Sour Brand Manager.
The event includes music and an area for designated drivers with non-alcholic drinks. The venue is close to some of Indy's best restaurants.
The historic 19th century Mavris venue
originally was a terminal for the import of grocery goods for Central Indiana, and later was a plumbing warehouse. Renovations began in 1999. August 2013 the building was purchased by JM Consulting Group, Inc, co-owned by Jeff Cummings and Mitzi Rodman. Learn more at:
April 8
: #BtownBfest returns to Historic Woolery Mill
.
April 15
: Flat12 Roller Jam presented by NUVO
benefitting Paws and Think’s Youth Canine Programs.
The notice reads: “Love kids and dogs? We do too! So we're donating $5 from each ticket sold to Paws & Think in support of their Youth-Canine programs. They'll be at the party with some of their furry volunteers to talk more about the work they're doing in the community.
April 22
: 12-4 p.m., 13 S. Baldwin, Bargersville; 3rd Annual Taxman Brewing Death & Taxes Day: Bottle Release & Tasting Festival
includes 30 statewide breweries, cideries and wineries and music by @theIndianaBoys #DeathAndTaxesDay!