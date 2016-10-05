Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 05, 2016 Arts » Comedy

A preview of Crossroads Comedy 

Crossroads Comedy Festival is a perennial comedy bulb that brightens the local landscape.

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge ccf1_1_.png


Crossroads Comedy festival is here this weekend to dish out a healthy mix of improv, stand-up, podcasting and an LGBTQ Musical Comedy Showcase. The fall comedy festival is taking place the October 7 – 9, and will make your weekend full of laughter and jokes you wish you'd thought of. The festival is also a fundraiser for INDYPROV, a nonprofit organization that also gives back the community. INDYPROV provides educational workshops, raises money for other local organizations, and, yes, they provide comedy shows to Indianapolis. Crossroads Comedy Festival also helps the community by bringing in national and international acts to Indiana to bring new voices into our community and provide a platform for all types of Indiana comedy. Here's a few of the featured performers.

RELATED: Chicago improv powerhouses Susan Messing and Rachael Mason come to Crossroads Comedy


Zach Noe Towers

Zach Noe Towers is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who grew up in the Midwest, lived in Bloomington while attending Indiana University and is now based in Los Angeles, Calif. Towers' work is sharp-tongued and energetic. Towers' jokes are the comebacks everyone wishes they had for that one cousin who says problematic things on the internet even though they are a good person deep down. Towers' tightly written jokes allow him to both deliver a scalding critique of growing up in the Midwest while also affectionately engaging with it.

RELATED: That's How I Remember It podcast and live show returns to Crossroads
Sean Patton

Originally from New Orleans, comedian Sean Patton is the meat and potatoes of comedy — his standup is something you could use to base your comedic diet. You might know him from Comedy Central, Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Inside Amy Schumer. You know, all those shows that everyone loves and talks about a lot. Your dad might even recognize a few of those shows. The point is, Sean Patton is an extremely accomplished veteran comedian who's relatable, warm and feels like he's an old college buddy telling stories at a wedding, except he's way more coherent and much, much funnier.

History Under the Influence

If the idea of a high school history teacher drunk explaining the American Revolution is at all appealing, imagine that coupled with highly trained (and sober) improvisers attempting to keep up the tale. RIYL: drinking, history, or the show Drunk History.

More Comedy »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Readers also liked…

Latest in Comedy

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Harlan Kelly

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Indy Bike Polo

(Thursday)
Best Bet: Indy Bike Polo @ Arsenal Park

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 5-11, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation