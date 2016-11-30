A mural of courage by IPS middle school girls and Department of Public Words 

The mural will spell out the word "courage" using self-portraits drawn by middle school girls.

Justice,

self-doubt

adults

Eventually

art work

After school, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, a group of almost two dozen middle school girls and several other guests met in the cafeteria for a quick snack before cramming into a classroom at IPS Daniel Webster School 46, which is located less than two miles southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.The girls and their guests — Holly and Dave Combs of the Department of Public Words, staff members from the Department of Justice and officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Southwest District — met up as they had during the fall semester, as the girls drew self-portraits and the adults encouraged them.This project started several months ago as an idea for IMPD to have a mural in its Southwest District building in Houghville, a building that is often open to community events.“I contacted a representative from MCCOY, Inc., Marion County Commission on Youth to see if they could guide us in the right direction,” said IMPD Field Training Officer Monica Hodge, who had the idea and worked with District Commander Mike Spears. “I was given the contact Andrew Lee with Art with a Heart. … After some work, [Lee] came up with the great idea of matching us up with a program through the Department of Justice and the Department of Public Words.”Before IMPD started attending these sessions with the students this Fall, Doris Pryor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the Department ofhad worked with the school on a similar mural project during the Spring 2016 semester. That project involved a different group of middle school girls drawing self-portraits under the tutelage of the Department of Public Words. The resulting mural reads “You Are Beautiful” and hangs at the entryway to the school.That project, says Pryor, came about after she attended a career day. She wanted to help the students learn that they could become professionals, particularly in the legal field, even though it was unlikely they knew any. Some of those girls continue to have lunch buddy relationships with staff and attorneys from Pryor’s office.Following that project, Pryor and the Department of Public Words hoped to do something similar with other middle school girls. Mostly because “middle school is a turning point when girls are physically maturing and also experiencing a lot of,” Says Pryor. “... We wanted for the girls to become leaders in the school. These girls represent a mixture of academic scholarship and leadership among their classmates.”When Pryor learned that Hodge and IMPD wanted to work with them, she was delighted at the opportunity.“A big part of public safety is to go into the community,” says Pryor. “When this project was initiated in June 2016, the climate was unsettling for those in law enforcement. … This project is about building relationships.”Hodge agrees: “I feel that our district has a strong relationship with our community and has for years. Having this relationship is imperative to our job, we cannot do what we do without the community’s help. We rely on each other. The southwest community, bothand children, and the police cannot work separately.”Hodge and Pryor also agree that what happened in the classroom was what really mattered, not just the mural.Holly Combs says that at the first session, one of the girls told them she was afraid of the officers and wrote on a piece of paper that her dad was taken away by the police.“So I told her to stay close to me,” says Combs. “I told her it’s fair she has fear. Five or six other students said they had reservations about these armed cops in the classroom.”She adds that many of the girls were afraid of drawing self-portraits and even had trouble looking at the photos of their own faces that they received in the second session.To help them, Dave Combs taught the girls about the technical and artistic aspects of how to draw, such as the proportions of facial features, and how to shade and color hair and eyes.Holly Combs had a different task. “I help them understand that beauty has nothing to do with what you look like and everything to do with how you treat yourself and others,” she says.One week she asked them to each talk to a kid who sits alone at lunch, another week she asked them to come up with a list of what they are grateful for.the girls warmed up to the officers, says Officer Hodge. “When we began the project, the girls were very reserved around the officers that were involved and spoke very little to those in the room,” she says. “As the weeks progressed, we were able to develop and strengthen a personal relationship with the young women. The communication between the girls and the officers involved developed and blossomed as their talents began to do the same in their.”Adds Holly Combs about the last session: “Every single girl presented their work. Even if they were a little shy, they pushed through and presented with huge smiles on their faces. Our goal is not that they create an amazing work of art; our goal is that they grow in confidence and love for themselves. When they present, you can see all the work we’ve done, and you can see that our deepest priority is growing their souls.”The mural will be completed and set up at the IMPD Southwest District in January.