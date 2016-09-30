Search
September 30, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

A harvest of October beer events in Indiana 

Indiana's first Corn Maze Beer Fest, Festive-Ale, barrel-aged beers and more

click to enlarge PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Oct. 1: Indiana Spirits: Bicentennial Birthday Bash, 7 - 11:30 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum; tastings of beer, wine, and spirits, along with food from local restaurants and a live band. Get your tickets and more info. 

Oct. 1: 2nd Annual Coffee Beer and Donuts at City Market (22 E. Market Street), 11-2 p.m. Girl's Pint Out and Indianapolis City Market on the mezzanine. Pair coffee beers with donuts from local bakeries. Get your tickets.

Oct. 1: 6th Annual Porter’s Perfect Pint at Hawthorne Park (500 Ackermann Drive, Porter, IN), 1-5 p.m. Samples from over 50 Craft Breweries, food vendors, live acoustic music, door prizes and more! Get your tickets. 


click to enlarge Death By Pumpkin releases this weekend - INDIANA CITY BREWING CO.
  • Death By Pumpkin releases this weekend
  • Indiana City Brewing Co.
Oct. 1: Indiana City “Death By Pumpkin” 3rd annual free release event. Music, beer & chili starts 2 p.m. “We mashed a massive dose of pure pumpkin into a diverse lineup of kilned malts, added a healthy dose of brown sugar to the boil, then spiced the fermented beer through cold-infusion with all-natural freshly cracked allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg and whole Madagascar vanilla beans. This smooth Pumpkin Ale that’s as crisp as the autumn air won’t actually kill you but it is worth dying for,” promises brewer Ray Kamstra. Get more info. 

Oct. 1: Inaugural Corn Maze Beer Fest, presented by 450 North Brewing Co., features unlimited beer sampling from over 25 Indiana craft breweries scattered throughout a professionally designed corn maze spread over four acres. Food vendors, live music, outdoor games. “Come celebrate fall with us and try as much beer as you can responsibly drink.” Get your tickets. 

Oct. 1: Scotty’s Brewhouse 20th Anniversary Celebration with invited local breweries; food trucks, live music, and games for the whole family. Get your tickets. 

Oct. 1: Big Red Liquors' Festiv-Ale: A Wine and Stein Celebration, 4-5 p.m. VIP hour, 5-8 p.m. main event; The Pavilion at Pan Am 201 S. Capitol. Regular $55, VIP $75. Get your tickets. 

click to enlarge Indiana Beer Brigade's insignia - BREWERS OF INDIANA GUILD
  • Indiana Beer Brigade's insignia
  • Brewers of Indiana Guild
Oct. 3: IN Beer Brigade first members-only release party for Corn King IPA at 18th Street Brewing's Hammond, IN facility.

Led by the Brewers of Indiana Guild, Corn King IPA was brewed by Munster's Three Floyds Brewing in collaboration with breweries from across Northwest Indiana. The hoppy 74 IBU, 7.3% ABV beer features crisp citrus notes and a smooth finish thanks to locally grown corn malted by Sugar Creek Malt Co. of Lebanon, IN.

The beer is only available at release parties around the state in October and will not be sold in stores or at Three Floyds. Find release events.

Proceeds directly benefit the mission of the Brewers of Indiana Guild, the non-profit trade association that represents the state's fast-growing brewing industry through legislation and promotion. The Guild has led efforts to legalize Sunday carryout of beer from breweries across the state, co-owns Tomlinson Tap Room, and has developed the Drink Indiana Beer app and DrinkIN magazine while holding some of the state's biggest and longest running beer festivals.

Oct. 7: 5th Annual Pints for Half Pints Pints, 6-10 p.m. Hosted by the Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club at The Speak Easy - 5255 Winthrop Ave. along with its sponsors and local breweries, all proceeds funding STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) in Midtown Indianapolis Public Schools. Read about projects that have been funded with proceeds from this event. Craft beer by local brewers; live music by Straight Up Chumps; food trucks; raffle prizes; micro-brewer’s pub feud and new this year: wine!

Oct. 7: The Witching Hour at Kuma’s, 8 p.m. - midnight. The invite reads: "Get weird in Fountain Square with Kuma’s Corner, Scarlet Lane Brewing Company and Girls Pint Out. Celebrate the witching season with specialty sliders, seasonal brews and the macabre. Local crazies Bizarre Noir will be performing a live show while Chicago’s Sideshow Gallery decide your future with tarot card readings and test your true dedication to the strange and unusual with an extensive selection of curiosities and other obscura from their amazing Chicago shop." Get your tickets. 

click to enlarge crossroadscomedy_sm.jpg
Oct. 7-9: Crossroads Comedy Festival.  “Flat12 is a proud sponsor and venue for Crossroads Comedy Festival — three-day comedy festival featuring improv, stand-up, sketch and podcasts from all over the world!” reads the news release. Get your full festival passes in advance. Individual tickets at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.

Oct. 14: Big Red Liquor’s Beer Fest 2016 at the Bloomington/Monroe County Convention Center (302 South College Avenue, Bloomington), 6-9pm. Join us for Bloomington's longest running beer festival! More than 350 beers will be sampled. All proceeds benefit the Boy's and Girl's Club of Bloomington. Get your tickets. 

Oct. 15: Munster Ale Fest at Centennial Park Golf Course (900 N Centennial Drive, Munster), 1-4:30 p.m.; sample from more than 100 local and nationwide craft brews. Get your tickets.

Oct. 15: Barrels on Bonna (5529 Bonna Avenue), 1-5 p.m. focuses exclusively on barrel-aged beers. Most of the beers at the festival will never be found in stores. Hosted at Black Acre Brewing Company’s production facility on Bonna Avenue. All profits go to Friends of Irving Circle, a local non-profit that works on urban beautification of Indianapolis’s east-side. Get your tickets and more info. 

Oct. 16: Okto-BEER-fest in Michigan City at Friendship Botanic Gardens (2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City), 12-4 p.m. outdoor festival featuring craft brewers, local food and live music. All proceeds benefit the Gardens. This is an over 21 event and tickets are $40. Get your tickets. 

TRITON BREWING
  • Triton Brewing
Oct. 18: Chemistry of Beer at Triton Brewing Company, 6:30-9:30 p.m. This ticketed event at Triton Brewing is a look at the chemistry that goes into the brewing process. The seminar will include a tour, sampling and pint and information related to the chemistry required to produce your favorite malty, carbonated beverage. Get more information.

Oct. 18: Triton Brewing Company® Tap Takeover at Fat Dan’s Chicago-style Deli (420 E Michigan Street), 6 p.m. Join us just off Massachusetts Avenue for a sampling of multiple Triton Beverages! Get more info.


About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

