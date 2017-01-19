Search
January 19, 2017 Music » Local Music Profiles

A Dirty Head goes solo Saturday at ONC 

By
Jared Watson at a Dirty Heads show in July 2016 - JENN GOODMAN
  • Jared Watson at a Dirty Heads show in July 2016
  • Jenn Goodman
Here is a surprising fact: massively popular SoCal reggae-hop jammers The Dirty Heads – they of radio jams like “Lay Me Down” – are actually quite fond of Indiana. So much so, in fact, that they co-own a hair salon here.

Wait, what?

Yup, the band – which features Jared “Dirty J” Watson, Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell, Jon Olazabal Matt Ochoa, David Foral and Shawn Hagood – are partial owners of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang in Fishers, a rock'n'roller-catering studio on the Northside that frequently provides fresh cuts to acts coming through Klipsch Music Center. Their involvement is due to Mike “Cheez” Brown, who, along with managing Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome as well as a host of other bands through a long career in music, founded KKBB with stylist Tanya Foster.


During The Dirty Head's summer 2016 stop in Indianapolis, NUVO chatted with the band, Foster and Brown before a show at the Lawn. Expect more from that conversation in a future issue of NUVO, but before Jared Watson's solo set at Deluxe on January, we wanted to bring a bit of why the band loves Indy so much:

“[Cheez] is our manager, but more so than that, we've been together for about 15 years now. He's more than a manager – more of a mentor, father figure. We've seen what he's done with his success, and as that mentor, he's kept us in the right lane when it comes to looking at the big picture when it comes to making music and how fickle it is, and what you can do with your money, and how you can make money with your money. From day one, we were this lean and mean machine [with our band budget].

“He said, we have this opportunity; the first salon is doing really well, and I think we're going to open up another one. Would you guys want to become small business owners?

“We knew all the girls, we would come in and get our hair cut. We saw what they did [there]. It wasn't a blind thing, like 'we could make money.' For me, it was more about becoming a small business owner with something that was staying in the United State, giving back to the economy, giving back to the city. That's a really cool feeling.”

If you go:
Swordbeach with Jared Watson
Saturday, January 21, 9 p.m.
Deluxe at Old National Centre
$22.50, all-ages

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

