A delicious trifecta of music news 

2. This announcement
One part of the Holy Trinity of Indy 500 music acts was announced Monday: Keith Urban will anchor Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, alongside guests Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson. Mr. Nicole Kidman is touring his 2016 album Ripcord, featuring the Hoosier name-checking "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" single. We're still rubbing our palms together eagerly to see who the IMS announces for Sunday's Snake Pit.
3. This record swap
We've long sung the praises of Chris Banta's Romanus Records, the crazy little label of sand-filled records and other oddities. Banta — who also plays in Brother O' Brother — will host a monthly vinyl swap at Fountain Square Brewing Co. starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. Listen to and trade local records while drinking local beer — what's better?