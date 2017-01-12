Search
January 12, 2017 Music » Music News

A delicious trifecta of music news 

By
click to enlarge Clint Breeze and The Groove will play at the MFT Grand Opening - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Clint Breeze and The Groove will play at the MFT Grand Opening
  • Submitted Photo

We're stoked on:

1. This long-awaited opening

Musical Family Tree has slowly but surely moved into Joyful Noise Recordings' beautiful space at the Murphy Arts Center, and this weekend, they're officially flinging the doors open. The all-ages space will host Clint Breeze and The Groove, Barley Pops and the EP in a Weekend band (featuring Caleb McCoach, Sir Deja Doog and Vess Ruhtenberg). Entry is $5, but pony up for $10 or $15 and you'll get a random local Indiana CD or vinyl record, respectively.

2. This announcement

One part of the Holy Trinity of Indy 500 music acts was announced Monday: Keith Urban will anchor Legends Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, alongside guests Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson. Mr. Nicole Kidman is touring his 2016 album Ripcord, featuring the Hoosier name-checking "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" single. We're still rubbing our palms together eagerly to see who the IMS announces for Sunday's Snake Pit.

3. This record swap

We've long sung the praises of Chris Banta's Romanus Records, the crazy little label of sand-filled records and other oddities. Banta — who also plays in Brother O' Brother — will host a monthly vinyl swap at Fountain Square Brewing Co. starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. Listen to and trade local records while drinking local beer — what's better?


About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

