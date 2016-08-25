Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

August 25, 2016 News » Environment

A commitment to climate change 

Mayors, environmental leaders gather for first ever Climate Leadership Summit

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard sits on a panel with Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight (far right), Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura (center left) and Fort Wayne Public Works Director Kumar Menon (far left). - PHOTO BY RICK MCHAFFEY
  • Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard sits on a panel with Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight (far right), Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura (center left) and Fort Wayne Public Works Director Kumar Menon (far left).
  • Photo by Rick McHaffey
The first ever Climate Leadership Summit brought environmental leaders, city planners and mayors from all over the state to Indianapolis for a one-day event. The goal of the event was a simple one — to unite all of those interested in taking action to address the issue of global warming with local level government officials who recognize the cause and are doing what they can.

Earth Charter Indiana presented the summit with the sponsorship help of multiple companies and organizations committed to the cause.

The representation from the side of local government was bipartisan and mutual in the respect the mayors shared between them.


“I think that you’ll hear from mayors today at the local level about how we know we have to get things done,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in his opening remarks. “Once elected, we know we gotta put all that partisan stuff aside and start working together.”

The morning program included an address from Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard — a Republican who, despite the greater attitude of his political party, is dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint left by society.
click to enlarge Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett addresses the summit with a welcome to the city. - PHOTO BY RICK MCHAFFEY
  • Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett addresses the summit with a welcome to the city.
  • Photo by Rick McHaffey
“Change starts at the local level by making sure citizens have the best quality of life,” said Brainard.

He openly questioned the positions of his fellow Republicans in Washington regarding climate change, noting the former GOP presidents who championed environmental legislation in their administrations — Theodore Roosevelt created the national park system and Richard Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency, just to name a few.

The mayors from Kokomo and Whiting joined Brainard to talk about the individual things they have done to make their own communities less dependent on energy and more sustainable. All of the mayors agreed that there is more that can be done on the local level than people realize. And Brainard encouraged summit attendees to get involved at the local level.

“Get involved in the design of cities,” said Brainard. “That’s where change happens if cities are designed from the beginning to not require so much energy.”

More Environment »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Environment

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Amber Stearns

Amber Stearns
Bio:
 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan

Best Bet: Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan @ Brown County Art Guild

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • August 24-30, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation