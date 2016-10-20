50 greatest Indiana Pacers of all time: 20-11 

click to enlarge

This season will be Indiana’s 50th, and we commemorate the team’s history with this countdown of the 50 greatest Pacers. Here, we look back on the good, the bad and the many dramatic moments brought to us by the state’s greatest pastime.

No. 20 -- Derrick McKey (1993-2001)

POS: SF PPG: 8.8 REB: 4.4 AST: 2.7 STL. 1.1



Take the longview and McKey’s career is a mild disappointment. Drafted ninth overall in 1987 -- ahead of future All-Star teammates in Reggie Miller and Mark Jackson -- his time in the league was marred by injuries that diminished his athleticism and stunted his impact. But when McKey was healthy, he was one of the most steadfast defenders in Pacers history. At 6-foot-10, his size routinely frustrated opponents and his sound decision making often kept him on the court during close games. He never scored as much as fans wanted him to, but McKey nonetheless played his way into a much-needed niche.



GIANT ON THE DIAMOND: Despite his size, McKey played shortstop as a high school baseball player. He hosts annual baseball camps in his native Mississippi as well as Indianapolis.





No. 19 -- Ron Artest (Metta World Peace) (2002-2006)

POS: SF PPG: 16.5 REB: 5.2 AST: 3.0 STL: 2.2



We understand your reaction, but bare with us. Yes, Metta World Ron was a dangerous mixture of reckless and bizarre during his tumultuous four-year stay: Assaulting a fan, destroying a TV camera, asking for time off to promote an R&B act on his record label. But his talent is undeniable. He is the only Pacer to win Defensive Player of the Year (2004), and was a three time All-Defense selection during an era when Indy pushed for a championship. He held his own offensively, too, scoring nearly 20 points per game in the two seasons he wasn’t suspended or part of a trade. If he had stayed on the straight and narrow, perhaps Artest would have won a ring and be remembered for his abilities instead of his behavior.



LIGHT IN THE POCKET: For his part in the Pacers-Pistons brawl, Artest missed an NBA record 86 games due to suspension during the 2004-05 season and forfeited an estimated $5 million in salary.





No. 18 -- Vern Fleming (1984-1995)

POS: PG PPG: 11.7 AST: 4.9 REB: 3.4 FG%: 49.8



Fleming is one of the most steady-handed players in Pacers history. In the seven seasons in which he was a starter, the Long Island native was mechanical in terms of production, averaging 12 points and 7 assists like clockwork. Though he gave consistent effort, Fleming spent his first two years on young teams bitten by the injury bug and didn’t make his first postseason appearance until 1987. He remained a starter until the arrival of Pooh Richardson (no, that’s not his real name) in 1992. Even as a reserve player, Fleming remained as even-keeled as they come. Nothing flashy, just professional.



GOOD COMPANY: Fleming as a member of the 1984 Olympic Men’s Basketball team and played alongside future Pacers in Sam Perkins, Chris Mullin and Wayman Tisdale.





No. 17 -- Detlef Schrempf (1989-1993)

POS: PF PPG: 17.0 REB: REB: 8.6 AST: 4.1 FG%: 51.1



Drafted by Dallas in 1985, this West German native didn’t become a worthy rotation player until the Pacers acquired him in 1989 in a midseason trade. During his brief but potent stay, Schrempf blossomed into a versatile scoring threat and possessed a nimble athleticism despite his 6-foot-9 build. With help from Schrempf, Indy shook off the losing blues of the ‘80s and became regular postseason participants. In his final year with the team, he made his first All-Star appearance and was the only player in the league to place in the top 25 in points, rebounds and assists per game.



FIRST OFF THE BENCH: Schrempf was named the Sixth Man of the Year in 1990 and 1991 and is the only Pacer to date to win the award.





No. 16 -- Billy Keller (1969-1976)

POS: PG / SG PPG: 11.8 AST: 3.6 FG%: 42.5 3P%: 33.8



Billy Keller spent his entire career playing hoops in the Hoosier state. After graduating from George Washington High School (where he was named Mr. Basketball in 1965), he went to Purdue where he helped the Boilermakers to their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. He joined the Pacers in 1969 and won his first of three championships with the team during his rookie year. Keller was often a backup on teams loaded with talent, but he carved out a role as a sharpshooter from long range during the nascent days of the 3-point line. Though he converted less than 30 percent of his attempts from long range in his first season, he raised his 3-point percentage to 35.2 percent by his final year.



DEEP THREAT: Keller made 506 3-point field goals during his career, good enough for second in ABA history behind Louie Dampier (794).





No. 15 -- Jalen Rose (1996-2002)

POS: SF PPG: 14.2 AST: 3.4 FG%: 45.5 3P%: 34.6



Rose arrived at the Pacers a frustrated, miscast player and transformed into a go-to scorer for a team that made the franchise’s first appearance in the NBA Finals. Rose grew flustered with a lack of playing time under then-coach Larry Brown. Though his role grew incrementally under new management with coach Larry Bird, Rose’s patience turned into a breakout campaign during the 1999-2000 season. In his first year as a starter, Rose led the team with 18 points per game and shot 47 percent from the field -- including 39 percent from downtown. He was even better in the postseason, averaging 21 points in leading the team to the Finals against the Lakers.



NOTED IMPROVEMENT: Rose was named the Most Improved Player in 2000, becoming the first Pacer to win the award. Other Pacers to receive the honor are Jermaine O’Neal (2002), Danny Granger (2009) and Paul George (2013).





No. 14 -- Freddie Lewis (1967-1974, 1976-1977)

POS: PG / SG PPG: 16.1 AST: 4.0 FG%: 42.7



It’s easy to forget Freddie Lewis, which is a damn shame. He put up impressive numbers on championship-winning teams, made multiple All-Star appearances and was so respected by teammates they named him captain every year he was in the league save his rookie campaign. But Lewis played in a time when few games were broadcast on television and has been left on the periphery of team history while some teammates had their jersey numbers retired. Nonetheless, Lewis remains one of the best to wear a Pacers uniform. What he lacked in outside shooting, he made up with an attack-first mentality, driving into the paint for floaters, easy layups and trips to the foul line -- of which he averaged more than five per game as a Pacer.



MOST VALUABLE: Lewis was named the ABA Playoffs Most Valuable Player in 1972, averaging 19 points per game in the postseason en route to the Pacers’ second ABA title.





No. 13. -- Bob Netolicky (1967-1972, 1973-1976)

POS: PF PPG: 15.7 REB: 8.9 FG%: 49.3



If the colorful and high-scoring ABA was supposed to be everything the dull and vapid NBA wasn’t, then Bob Netolicky was everything the ABA aspired to be. He was as charismatic as his jump shot was effortless, and was the league’s ultimate playboy personality. He owned a nightclub on the East Side and had a lion, ocelot and boa constrictor for pets. While Neto certainly knew how to have fun, he also took care of business on the court. He averaged a double-double in three of his first five years with the Pacers, winning two championships in the process. He also made four consecutive All-Star appearances from 1968 to 1971.



MAN CAVE: Neto’s nightclub was located in the Avondale-Meadowlands area, and was aptly named “Neto’s in the Meadows.” The club was often a post-game hangout for Neto and his teammates.





No. 12 -- Mark Jackson (1994-1996, 1997-2000)

POS: PG PPG: 8.4 AST: 8.1 FG%: 43.4 3P%: 36.2



The point guard’s role is to lead the way on offense, initiating plays and setting up easy buckets for teammates. No one ran the show better for the Pacers than Mark Jackson, the team’s all-time leader in assists per game (8.1). During Action Jackson’s time in the Circle City, the Blue and Gold regularly ranked among the NBA’s best offensive units, placing first in offensive efficiency in 1999 and 2000. Jackson lacked speed and athleticism possessed by his contemporaries, but he flourished with an eagle-eye court vision, expert ball handling and a rigorous workout routine that endeared the Brooklyn native to the team’s hard working Hoosier fans.



RULE CHANGE: Mark Jackson impacted the game beyond the Pacers. The NBA amended its rule book with the “Mark Jackson Rule,” which forbids players from dribbling with their back to the basket below the free throw line for more than five seconds.





No. 11 -- Chuck Person (1986-1992)

POS: SF PPG: 19.0 REB: 6.3 FG%: 48.1 3P%: 35.0



Dubbed The Rifleman for his natural shooting ability, Person ranks among the best scorers in team history. Drafted out of Auburn with the fourth overall pick in 1986, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and converted 46.8 percent of his field goal attempts in his rookie season. So prolific was Person in his debut, he became the first (and only) Pacer to win Rookie of the Year. For the next five seasons, The Rifleman played a key role in washing away the losing stench of the ‘80s and helped Indiana make the postseason in four out of six seasons. When he was traded to Minnesota in 1992, Person left averaging 19 points per game for his career, third best in Pacers history.



WHAT’S IN A NAME: Person’s nickname as The Rifleman played up to his sharp-shooting ways on the court, but Person’s was also named after actor Chuck Connors, who played “The Rifleman” on the eponymous TV show.



