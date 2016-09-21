Search
September 21, 2016

30 second movie review: The Hollars 

Charming cast and great moments

By
****
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-21_at_3.59.15_pm.png


John Krasinski directs and stars in the story of a big city guy (Krasinski) who returns to his small hometown when his mother (Margo Martindale) falls ill. He tries to be supportive to her, his dad (Richard Jenkins) and his goofball brother (Sharlto Copley), while sorting out his own issues. Anna Kendrick, Randall Park, Josh Groban, Ashley Dyke, and Charlie Day costar.

The screenplay is trite and includes lines you would NEVER hear in real life (a doctor introduces himself to the family and says, “I'm sorry I was late – I was golfing.”) Still, there are lots of nice moments and the cast is charming.


Recommended.


Ed Johnson-Ott

Ed Johnson-Ott

