January 24, 2017

2017 Indy 500 Snake Pit lineup announced 

click to enlarge Fans at the 2015 Snake Pit - TJ FOREMAN
  • Fans at the 2015 Snake Pit
  • TJ Foreman

I didn't think it was possible to improve on last year's Snake Pit lineup — Skrillex / Martin Garrix / Zeds Dead — but I was wrong.

With EDM superstar Zedd and relative newcomer & "anonymous DJ" Marshmello headlining, and support by RL Grime, rapper Action Bronson, Canadian duo Adventure Club and Chicago's The Trap House, this lineup features a little something for everyone.

Not sold yet? Wrestling legend Ric Flair will be the special emcee. Because every snake pit needs a wild card.

So, put your headphones in, listen to a few of the top tracks from each Snake Pit artist and start getting your plans ready for May 28th.

About The Author

Brian Weiss

Brian Weiss
