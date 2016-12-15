2016 in review: The year in jazz 

click to enlarge
Wes Montgomery Tribute Day at IUPUI
Mark Sheldon
This year, jazz seemed to grow exponentially, with more venues inviting more players and more patrons reminding me to attend diverse locations: Chatterbox, Jazz Kitchen, Bangkok Jazz Bar, Aristocrat, Mousetrap, Slippery Noodle, Omni Severin, Chef Joseph’s, Clowes, Palladium, Schrott, UIndy De Haan, ISO, Gregory’s Russian Restaurant, Madame Walker Center, IUPUI and just about every brewery, taproom, brewpub and cidery. Heartland Film Festival featured jazz artists and Indiana jazz educators are reporting an influx of young players.
With the gains came losses. David Allee reminded me of the passings: David Baker, Billy Wooten, Mary Moss, Willis Kirk and jazz DJ and supporter Harry Riser.
Allee continued, “From [Baker’s] performances with his wife Lida at The Jazz Kitchen in the late ‘90s to the collaborative work during the Indy Jazz Fest, specifically the Freddie Hubbard tribute, David always inspired with his encyclopedia knowledge of jazz, upbeat guidance and unparalleled talent.
David’s fingerprints are all over modern jazz throughout the world from his composing to his educational approach. His sheer volume of credible jazz masters on the scene today is a testament to his legacy.”
Allee shared his highlight as Wes Montgomery Tribute Day at IUPUI Campus Center, a huge undertaking but fitting for the jazz master we paid tribute to. Indianapolis is a huge contributor to the jazz world. An upper echelon jazz city!
“For 2017 look for more Indianapolis legacy programming with an emphasis on elevating the modern-day Indianapolis scene. [Look for] the last gig of the last tour by vibraphone great and Indiana native Gary Burton with pianist Makoto Ozone on March 17.”
Chilly Water
is Indianapolis’ recognized music brewpub, and owner Skip DuVall notes, “It’s just nice to be able to work with a brewer who is as passionate about being a musician as he is a brewer. Dan Krzywicki is just a very creative person in many ways. It shows in the beers as well as some of the artistic things he does around the brewpub.”
Stephen Lyman is representative of the volunteer pool surrounding jazz in Indianapolis. While the large part of his volunteering is with the American Pianists Association, you’ll find him supporting almost every other jazz organization and a myriad of venues. This is Lyman’s overview:
"Sullivan Fortner, our 2015 APA Cole Porter Fellow in Jazz has had quite a year.
His first jazz CD, Aria
, received high critical acclaim and talk of a Grammy nomination. As Sullivan's APA host family, my wife and I traveled to New York City to be present when he was awarded the Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist Award in Jazz. In April Sullivan returned to Indianapolis and performed at the Bicentennial Governor's Awards in the Arts honoring the APA and many other arts organizations. Sullivan was in town again for Indy Jazz Fest playing two sold out sets at The Jazz Kitchen.
"He and the Tucker Brothers (Nick, on bass and Joel, guitar) headlined a Jazz show at the annual Purdue Convos featuring the current APA classical and jazz fellows. Sullivan even got to play Rita Spaulding's art pianos outside at the downtown City Market. Dan Tepfer, APA's 2007 Jazz Fellow, performed at the Schrott Center with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. Classical Fellow Sean Chen joined Sullivan at APA's Great Homes Great Music event in August. I must say that I was privileged to be present for all of these special performances. For me, they are all highlights."