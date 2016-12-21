Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

December 21, 2016 Arts » Visual Arts

2016 in review: Indy's year in visual art 

What stood out to Dan Grossman this year in galleries around Indy

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
iMOCA's Unloaded show about guns
  • iMOCA's Unloaded show about guns


The culinary world went gaga over Indianapolis this year. The Fletcher Place-based Milktooth led the pack in Conde Naste Traveler, with a number of other Indy restaurants also getting raves. While it may be the Indy art scene's turn to blow up nationally, there were no indications to this effect when January 2016 rolled around.

But the 200 Years of Indiana Art bicentennial exhibition at the Indiana State Museum, which opened in March, certainly warranted national attention even if it received little. This Mark Ruschman-curated exhibition was nothing short of visionary, featuring the works by 19th century Hoosier Group painters such as T.C. Steele alongside works by Indy-based contemporary artists Lobyn Hamilton, Anila Quayyum Agha and James Wille Faust. Hamilton, Agha and Faust all have had substantial success on a national and/or international level. But that success hasn't translated into national press praising the city as a whole.


Does national attention matter? Maybe we should take measure of the Indy art scene by more meaningful criteria. Shouldn't we ask how many artists are able to make a living doing what they love? Shouldn't we ask how many artists are actively engaged in their communities?

The People's 500 exhibit at the Tube Factory
  • The People's 500 exhibit at the Tube Factory
In April, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art (iMOCA) hosted James Wille Faust's solo exhibition entitled Color Meditations. This abstract, geometrically precise work was as meditative as the final iMOCA exhibition of 2016, Unloaded, was unsettling. The subject of Unloaded — America's obsession with guns — was timely, especially considering the fact that the NRA's preferred candidate is now president-elect.

Unloaded was also the final show for iMOCA's Fountain Square location, which it had occupied for 7 years. (iMOCA still retains a gallery space at CityWay and is looking for a new location.)

Also in April, Big Car opened a gallery in the Garfield Park neighborhood called Tube Factory artspace. They debuted with The People's 500 by California-based artist Jesse Sugarmann, which featured photographs of everyday Indy residents in racing uniforms. The point of the exhibition wasn't so much the medium as the social engagement message. Ditto with Carl Pope whose exhibition this fall focused on Indy-based writer and poet Mari Evans' life and work.

Big Car also had a big part in bringing a 30-foot-high mural of Mari Evans, painted by Michael "Alkemi" Jordan, to Mass Ave this summer. But their biggest contribution to Indianapolis just might be their work on improving the community in which Tube Factory is located. To this effect, they bought 10 houses in the Garfield Park neighborhood with the goal of turning them into affordable housing for artists. Applications will go live in early 2017.

Mari Evans standing in front of her mural along Mass Ave.
  • Mari Evans standing in front of her mural along Mass Ave.

Elsewhere, the medium was the message. The Indianapolis Art Center continued its trend, under curator Kyle Herrington, of displaying work — oftentimes engaging work — of artists using unusual materials such as pipe cleaners and dust bunnies. It's also possible to talk about an enthusiastic return to traditional artistic mediums and preoccupations by a certain group of young Indy-based artists based at the Harrison Center for the Arts in 2016. One result of this interest was the Summer Landscape group show that opened in July, curated by Nathan Foxton.

2016 was the year of IN Light IN, a spectacle involving dozens of local and national artists that lit up the downtown canal with various electrical/digital artistry for two nights in August, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis Foundation. Jamie Pawlus's sign "Happiness" which flashed on and off in tones of cool blue, was one of the highlights.

What do the aforementioned galleries/events have in common? They're all non-profit or organized by nonprofit entities. But there's also a small, but growing, scene outside the nonprofit sphere (although calling all of them "for-profit" would be a stretch).

Consider Circle City Industrial Complex, a sprawling complex on Indy's Near Eastside, which hosts dozens of small artists' studios that also function as galleries. It's a space that's made big strides this year in terms of facilities improvements.

Consider Nelson Mandela: The Artist, a fall show at the Long-Sharp Gallery at the Conrad that was one of the best shows this year.

And consider General Public Collective, which gave a solo show to Benny Sanders in July. Sanders also showed his darkly themed portraiture at Pioneer Restaurant, one of the Fountain Square hotspots mentioned in a Bon Appétit feature from February entitled "How Every City Became Brooklyn."

Next year, you won't have to wait for a hip restaurant or a storefront gallery to display his work. In January, he'll open his own gallery/studio space in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

More Visual Arts »

Tags: ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Readers also liked…

Latest in Visual Arts

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Dan Grossman

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Indy Bike Polo

Best Bet: Indy Bike Polo @ Arsenal Park

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation