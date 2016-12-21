2016 in review: Indy's year in visual art 

iMOCA's Unloaded show about guns

The culinary world went gaga over Indianapolis this year. The Fletcher Place-based Milktooth led the pack in Conde Naste Traveler, with a number of other Indy restaurants also getting raves. While it may be the Indy art scene's turn to blow up nationally, there were no indications to this effect when January 2016 rolled around.But the 200 Years of Indiana Art bicentennial exhibition at the Indiana State Museum, which opened in March, certainly warranted national attention even if it received little. This Mark Ruschman-curated exhibition was nothing short of visionary, featuring the works by 19th century Hoosier Group painters such as T.C. Steele alongside works by Indy-based contemporary artists Lobyn Hamilton, Anila Quayyum Agha and James Wille Faust. Hamilton, Agha and Faust all have had substantial success on a national and/or international level. But that success hasn't translated into national press praising the city as a whole.Does national attention matter? Maybe we should take measure of the Indy art scene by more meaningful criteria. Shouldn't we ask how many artists are able to make a living doing what they love? Shouldn't we ask how many artists are actively engaged in their communities?In April, the Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art (iMOCA) hosted James Wille Faust's solo exhibition entitled Color Meditations. This abstract, geometrically precise work was as meditative as the final iMOCA exhibition of 2016, Unloaded, was unsettling. The subject of Unloaded — America's obsession with guns — was timely, especially considering the fact that the NRA's preferred candidate is now president-elect.Unloaded was also the final show for iMOCA's Fountain Square location, which it had occupied for 7 years. (iMOCA still retains a gallery space at CityWay and is looking for a new location.)Also in April, Big Car opened a gallery in the Garfield Park neighborhood called Tube Factory artspace. They debuted with The People's 500 by California-based artist Jesse Sugarmann, which featured photographs of everyday Indy residents in racing uniforms. The point of the exhibition wasn't so much the medium as the social engagement message. Ditto with Carl Pope whose exhibition this fall focused on Indy-based writer and poet Mari Evans' life and work.Big Car also had a big part in bringing a 30-foot-high mural of Mari Evans, painted by Michael "Alkemi" Jordan, to Mass Ave this summer. But their biggest contribution to Indianapolis just might be their work on improving the community in which Tube Factory is located. To this effect, they bought 10 houses in the Garfield Park neighborhood with the goal of turning them into affordable housing for artists. Applications will go live in early 2017.Elsewhere, the medium was the message. The Indianapolis Art Center continued its trend, under curator Kyle Herrington, of displaying work — oftentimes engaging work — of artists using unusual materials such as pipe cleaners and dust bunnies. It's also possible to talk about an enthusiastic return to traditional artistic mediums and preoccupations by a certain group of young Indy-based artists based at the Harrison Center for the Arts in 2016. One result of this interest was the Summer Landscape group show that opened in July, curated by Nathan Foxton.2016 was the year of IN Light IN, a spectacle involving dozens of local and national artists that lit up the downtown canal with various electrical/digital artistry for two nights in August, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Indianapolis Foundation. Jamie Pawlus's sign "Happiness" which flashed on and off in tones of cool blue, was one of the highlights.What do the aforementioned galleries/events have in common? They're all non-profit or organized by nonprofit entities. But there's also a small, but growing, scene outside the nonprofit sphere (although calling all of them "for-profit" would be a stretch).Consider Circle City Industrial Complex, a sprawling complex on Indy's Near Eastside, which hosts dozens of small artists' studios that also function as galleries. It's a space that's made big strides this year in terms of facilities improvements.Consider Nelson Mandela: The Artist, a fall show at the Long-Sharp Gallery at the Conrad that was one of the best shows this year.And consider General Public Collective, which gave a solo show to Benny Sanders in July. Sanders also showed his darkly themed portraiture at Pioneer Restaurant, one of the Fountain Square hotspots mentioned in a Bon Appétit feature from February entitled "How Every City Became Brooklyn."Next year, you won't have to wait for a hip restaurant or a storefront gallery to display his work. In January, he'll open his own gallery/studio space in the Garfield Park neighborhood.