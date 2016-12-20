Search
December 20, 2016 Screens

2016 in review: Indy's film scene 

Sam Watermeier looks at the highlights from Indy’s film festivals and makers

By
night_school_-_still3.png

Big stars, sold-out screenings, stellar films. When it came to cinematic offerings, Indy felt more like New York or Los Angeles this year. Here are five of the many memorable moments of movie magic that lit up the city in 2016.

Purple Rain at the IMA

Two days after Prince’s death, his fans flooded the IMA with purple. The sea of colorfully clothed people practically spilled outside of the museum in anticipation for a screening of the musician’s landmark film, Purple Rain. The tale of a tortured artist rising through the ranks of the Minneapolis music scene, this film reveals the vulnerability beneath Prince’s pop star veneer.

During the climactic performance of the titular song, everyone in the Toby Theater sang along and waved their cell phone lights in the air. It was an intimate, unforgettable moment. As people crooned and cried, you could feel Prince’s spirit in the crowd. And the screening ultimately emerged as a true testament to the immortal power of music and movies.


Kevin Smith at PopCon

Kevin Smith certainly has some cult classics under his belt (Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy). But seeing him speak may be even more entertaining than his films. This summer, he came to Indy PopCon for a screening of his latest horror comedy, Yoga Hosers. What was supposed to be a 15-minute introduction to the film turned into an hour-long talk — a fascinating, gaspingly funny and surprisingly heartfelt exploration of the inspirations behind Smith’s work.

In his speech at the convention and in NUVO’s interview with him, Smith brought everything full circle back to Indianapolis, telling a beautiful story about a memory of this city that will stay with him forever.

Here’s what he had to say about our home:

“I was traveling with my wife after September 11. We were in Los Angeles, and we drove home because it wasn’t a good time to fly. So we traveled across America and spent the night in Indianapolis at a hotel and watched Bridget Jones's Diary for probably the 100th time. Honestly, that was one of the greatest nights of my life. It was this quiet moment between me and my wife. We had just put my movie to bed and who knew what the next one was going to be. Meanwhile, who knew what the future of the country was going to be. It was a time of uncertainty, but I had something certain sitting there watching a movie with me. Everything felt right, and I always associate that feeling with Indianapolis. It’s very rare that you have a moment where you think in every direction and go, ‘Nothing is wrong right now; everything is OK.’ I had that moment in 2001 with my wife in Indianapolis.”

Indy Film Fest: The Hoosier Lens

An homage to classic teen slasher flicks, documentary portraits of housing and healthcare crises, a war story with supernatural elements. The feature-length lineup in the “Hoosier Lens” category at the Indy Film Fest was a shining example of the movie magic happening right here in the Midwest. As Craig Mince, the executive director of the festival, said: “With all the talk about tax incentives and films being made in Indiana, we like to hold up these amazing films and say ‘How about we check out the work that is already being done here, and let’s support it from within.’”

The Heartland Film Festival

This was a banner year for Heartland. The Opening Night ceremony made Indy feel like Hollywood, as the glamorous Jessica Biel greeted moviegoers and reporters on a red carpet at the stunning Scottish Rite Cathedral. Then, we were treated to terrific Indiana Spotlight films: a devastating portrait of a nurse practitioner (The Invisible Patients); an enlightening look at Indy’s brightest star (A Writer’s Roots: Kurt Vonnegut’s Indianapolis); and a heartfelt exploration of the University of Evansville Purple Aces (From the Ashes). And the festival ended on a perfect note with Josephine — a love letter to an Indy native.

The Devil Dogs of Kilo Company

This year has been quite dark and distressing, so let’s end on a light, fun note. Shot largely in a local writer-director’s basement with more than 400 toy soldiers, this stop-motion animated war film evokes pure, childlike wonder. In addition to its visual marvels, the film has an impressive voice cast of horror icons, including Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), John Dugan (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) and Kane Hodder — the man behind Jason's hockey mask in the Friday the 13th films.

The Devil Dogs of Kilo Company played at the Indianapolis Art Center on Veterans Day, with proceeds from tickets going to the Wish for Our Heroes foundation. An enchanting film and a good cause — that’s a good way to close 2016.

About The Author

Sam Watermeier

