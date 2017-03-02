10 sports activities tailored to very specific relationships in your life 

click to enlarge Indianapolis AlleyCats prepare for a match in 2015.

NUVO is rolling out our Spring CityGuide piece by bite-sized piece this week. Find more things to do, see, eat, read, drink and contemplate here.

1 // For your hard-boiled father-in-law: Indiana Golden Gloves Tournament. Kicks off March 9, Tyndall Armory.

This tournament is run by a not-for-profit organization that helps develop the skills of boxers inside and outside the ring. Go support their efforts and bond with the father-in-law who still thinks you aren't quite tough enough for his beloved child.

2 // For your friends who still believe they could play in the NFL: 8 vs 8 Coed Flag Football League. Sign up deadline: Saturday, March 18, Broad Ripple Park.

Everybody has that friend who claims they could lace 'em up and go toe-to-toe with the pros. If you have seven such friends, grab 'em and sign up for this league through Circle City Athletics.

click to enlarge Hell yeah Zeke

3 // For your rowdy friend who also loves scarves : Indy Eleven. Home Opener: April 1st vs. Puerto Rico FC, Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

You aren't a true Indianapolis sports fan until you've gone ballistic with the Brickyard Battalion after the home team scores a goal. Cannons are shot, smoke engulfs the crowd, strangers hug. It's a beautiful thing.

4 // For your expatriate Fort Wayne friend: Indy Fuel. April 1 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

99 percent of the time, I am an Indy Fuel partisan. However, I grew up watching the Komets. Ft. Wayne doesn't have the Pacers or Colts — the Komets are our team. I'll be wearing my Komets T-shirt and fighting people in the stands on April Fool's Day.

5 // For your old college party bro: Indianapolis AlleyCats. Opening night April 2, Roncalli Stadium.

You played it in the quad while hungover, but this Ultimate Frisbee team takes the same sport and adds in insane skill and athleticism. Watching that disc soar in ways you've never imagined is really fun.

6 // For your friend who loves postcards: Indianapolis Indians. Home Opener: April 6 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, Victory Field.

It's fun watching baseball, eating a dog and drinking a beer. But the best thing about attending an Indians game is gazing at the Downtown skyline as the sun sets. Sit behind home plate if you can for the best view.

click to enlarge Stacy Kagiwada

7 // For your punk rock friend who hates "sportsball": Naptown Roller Derby. April 8 vs. Windy City, Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The atmosphere is more The Casualties concert than The Colts, but flat-track roller derby is a serious sport. It's like watching two football teams running the ball simultaneously while on ice. It's hard to explain, but thrilling to watch.

8 // For your friend who loves big crowds and/or yelling really loud in public : Indiana Pacers. Playoff Schedule TBD, Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Hopefully I'm not starting a NUVO jinx here, but I'm confident the Pacers will be in the playoffs. It's hard to get 18,000 people together in one room screaming for the same goal, and I recommend you experience that thrill whether you like basketball or not.

9 // For your classy, refined friend: Cricket Club of Indianapolis. Spring schedule TBD, Indianapolis World Sports Park.

My dad was a cricket player. Despite that fact, I still don't fully understand the rules. But these gentlemen won the 2016 Midwest Cricket Tournament Championship, so you can watch the region's best play a classy sport while you try to learn the rules yourself.

click to enlarge Fever's Marissa Coleman looks to evade a Mystics' defender

Phil Taylor

10 // For your friend who loves rooting for winners: Indiana Fever. Home Opener: May 20 vs. Connecticut Sun, Banker's Life Fieldhouse.

The Fever have made the playoffs a WNBA-record 12 consecutive times. They enter the post-Tamika Catchings era strong with new head coach Pokey Chatman leading the way. The Fever always find a way to win.