10 new Downtown Indianapolis places to try during Devour Indy 

Cannon Ball Brewing Co.
Cannon Ball Brewery is now open in the Kennedy-King neighborhood.
Cannon Ball Brewery
Cannon Ball recently opened in the up-and-coming Kennedy King neighborhood and has quickly become a popular neighborhood spot. Mark and Tania Swartz have worked on creating high-quality beer to go along with the menu Erin Kem (formerly of R Bistro) has crafted. During Devour Indy get a $30 three-course meal ($35 with beer flight) and get a taste of Kem's lamb meatballs and veggie-lentil stew.
1702 Bellefontaine St., cannonballbrewingindy.com
CharBlue
The bar at CharBlue is a prime spot to grab a cocktail
Cavan McGinsie
When the team behind Georgia Reese said it was planning to open a steakhouse concept, no one knew what to expect. But with Ricky Hatfield running the kitchen they were able to create a menu that has your typical steakhouse fare, but there is no shortage of options for the foodie in all of us. For $35, during Devour Indy, you'll get three courses with options including: braised alligator gumbo, veal osso bucco ravioli and caramel banana tart.
14 E. Washington St. , charblueindy.com
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
This is your standard steakhouse and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that; a great steak is a thing of beauty. It's also one of the few places you'll be able to get filet mignon during Devour. The place is high class, so it would make a perfect date night. During Devour, if you want the classic steakhouse experience, start off with a wedge salad, move onto that filet and end with some New York Style cheesecake, all for $35.
51 N. Illinois St., hydeparkrestaurants.com
Livery
Dishing out upscale Latin American dishes near Mass Ave, Livery joins the Cunningham Restaurant Group's swath of restaurants around Indianapolis, which includes Mesh on Mass and Union 50. Their Devour menu is two for $40 and has appetizer options like fresh, tangy ceviche and entrees including octopus or pork pastor.
720 N. College Ave., livery-restaurant.com
LongBranch
General Tso's sweetbreads is the dish to get at the newly opened LongBranch
Cavan McGinsie
From the people that brought us Shoefly comes this neighborhood bar and Asian street food concept. The food consists of twists on classics like General Tso's and fried rice and the cocktail program is one of the best in the city. People taking advantage of the Devour option will get a two course meal featuring their most popular dish, the General Tso's sweetbreads and ether glass of wine or sake for $30. They also have a vegan noodle entree for non-meat eaters.
2205 N. Delaware St., longbranchindy.com
MADD Greeks Mediterranean Grill
In an area lacking in the Mediterranean department, MADD Greeks came in to fill the void. They serve Greek street food, think gyros, shawarma, kabobs, falafel, etc. The Devour menu is one of the most wallet-friendly options at two for $30 for lunch or dinner.
If you're not lactose-intolerant, start out with the spicy feta, and if you want to stick with more cheese go for that tyropita, if not, the kotopoulo skaras or falafel are always solid options.
910 W. 10th St., maddgreeksgrille.com
Punch Bowl Social
This place has something for everyone, literally. But, during Devour, you're here for the food, and featuring a menu by James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef judge, Hugh Acheson, you're not going to be disappointed. The Devour menu is $28 and consists of the addicting Hugh's pimento cheese and fish and chips during lunch, or meatloaf at dinnertime.
There is a gluten free dinner option for $23. Plus, Devour guests will get one free hour of free activities during a return visit.
120 S. Meridian St., punchbowlsocial.com
ReBar Indy
If tasting lots of different beers is up your alley, then ReBar is the place to go. They are known for their unique self-serving beer wall. But, that doesn't mean that their food isn't worthy of praise, all we can say is Wisconsin cheese curds and a signature burger (whipped chevre cheese, bacon jam, pickled yellow tomato & grilled red onion), holy mother of god. The Devour menu is two for $50, but keep in mind that includes two $15 beer wall cards, plus an appetizer, two entrees and six (count 'em), six chocolate chunk and toffee cookies.
20 N. Delaware St., rebarindy.com
Rooster's Kitchen
Mac and cheese from Rooster's Kitchen is comfort food you need.
It's all about that build-yer-own mac and cheese. Owner Ross Katz has taken the dishes from his childhood and turned them into something spectacular for all of us around Indy to love. The fact that he knows craft beer and keeps a great selection on tap is just an added benefit. At two for $35 during Devour, you'll be able to start off with the BBQ rub pork rinds, get two heaping bowls of that aforementioned mac and cheese and end with some white chocolate peppermint bread pudding; or at least that's what we would do.
888 Massachusetts Ave., roostersindy.com
Salt on Mass
A high-end spot that serves up fresh, flown-in-daily seafood and featuring locally-sourced produce and meats, this is the perfect place to go for a nice date night dinner before heading across the street to a show at the Old National Centre. For Devourers, the price is three courses for $40, and that will get you a salad, some perfectly prepared grouper, trout, filet or ravioli and a chocolate caramel brownie.
If you want to treat yo' self, add a lobster tail for $25.
505 Massachusetts Ave., saltonmass.com