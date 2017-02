10 Indy romantic film screenings perfect for cuddlin' 

click to enlarge

CobraMarch 2, 7 p.m., The Toby at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, all-agesThree words: Sylvester. Stallone. Bingo. Okay, some more words: If you like your movie screenings with a side of interaction and chatter, this IMA event is the one for you.VertigoMarch 10 – 11, show times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-agesJimmy Stewart. Kim Novack. A suicide. A murder. A mystery. If you've somehow missed out on this classic Hitchcock joint, right that wrong at the Artcraft.Heartland Best of the FestMarch 3 – 4, show times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-agesAfter the fall festival proper, Heartland Film Fest takes some of the award-winners on the road to Franklin for a screening series at the Artcraft. Our fave? All of them. Grab your tissues and a ticket for $6.Beauty and the Beast OpeningMarch 17, times vary, IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum, all-agesYes, this Emma Watson-starring film is opening in regular theaters all over the place, but if you really want to see Mrs. Potts done right, you want to see her in IMAX 3-D, baby.Reservoir DogsMarch 28, 8 p.m., White Rabbit Cabaret, 21+Drink a beer, watch some murders, repeat. This is part of the Frankie's Flicks film series, and it's Carson's Brewery special night, too. Popcorn starts at 8 p.m.; film begins at 9 p.m.This Changes EverythingApril 22, 3 p.m, Indianapolis Museum of Art, all-agesThis epic, world-spanning documentary is described as "an epic attempt to re-imagine the vast challenge of climate change."A Writer's Roots: Kurt Vonnegut's IndianapolisMarch 2, 6 p.m., Kurt Vonnegut Library, all-agesThis showing of the 2016 doc features post-film chats from historian Nelson Price and Vonnegut muralist Pamela Bliss after the screening. 2017 is, remember, the year of Vonnegut.Extreme Weather 3Ddates vary, show times vary, IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum, all-agesWe can sit around being terrified about the implications of climate change – and should – but we can also honor the majesty of Mother Earth and follow the work of people working to address the havoc she wreaks. This NatGeo doc covers rising waters, tornados, wildfires, collapsing glaciers and more.The Wizard of OzMay 12 – 13, times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-agesMunchkinland. The Yellow Brick Road. A very scared Lion. Very, very red shoes. There's a reason this film has endured for almost 80 years.Royal Opera HouseWoolf Works, March 14, 7 p.m., Landmark Keystone Art Cinema, all-agesThis ambitious, exhilarating ballet triptych highlights themes from Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves and features choreography from Wayne McGregor and music by Max Richter. It will be, as the youth say, flames emoji.