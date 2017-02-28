Search
February 28, 2017 Screens

10 Indy romantic film screenings perfect for cuddlin' 

Got you covered from cult classics to Disney

click to enlarge screens_resevior_dogs_top_10_list.jpg


For your game-loving bae Movie bingo: Cobra
March 2, 7 p.m., The Toby at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, all-ages
Three words: Sylvester. Stallone. Bingo. Okay, some more words: If you like your movie screenings with a side of interaction and chatter, this IMA event is the one for you.

For your Hitchcock-loving bae: Vertigo
March 10 – 11, show times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-ages
Jimmy Stewart. Kim Novack. A suicide. A murder. A mystery. If you've somehow missed out on this classic Hitchcock joint, right that wrong at the Artcraft.


For your fest-loving bae: Heartland Best of the Fest
March 3 – 4, show times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-ages
After the fall festival proper, Heartland Film Fest takes some of the award-winners on the road to Franklin for a screening series at the Artcraft. Our fave? All of them. Grab your tissues and a ticket for $6.

For your Disney Princess bae: Beauty and the Beast Opening
March 17, times vary, IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum, all-ages
Yes, this Emma Watson-starring film is opening in regular theaters all over the place, but if you really want to see Mrs. Potts done right, you want to see her in IMAX 3-D, baby.

For your cult classic bae: Reservoir Dogs
March 28, 8 p.m., White Rabbit Cabaret, 21+
Drink a beer, watch some murders, repeat. This is part of the Frankie's Flicks film series, and it's Carson's Brewery special night, too. Popcorn starts at 8 p.m.; film begins at 9 p.m.

For your environmentally conscious bae: This Changes Everything
April 22, 3 p.m, Indianapolis Museum of Art, all-ages
This epic, world-spanning documentary is described as "an epic attempt to re-imagine the vast challenge of climate change."

For your writer bae: A Writer's Roots: Kurt Vonnegut's Indianapolis
March 2, 6 p.m., Kurt Vonnegut Library, all-ages
This showing of the 2016 doc features post-film chats from historian Nelson Price and Vonnegut muralist Pamela Bliss after the screening. 2017 is, remember, the year of Vonnegut.

For your Twister-loving bae: Extreme Weather 3D
dates vary, show times vary, IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum, all-ages
We can sit around being terrified about the implications of climate change – and should – but we can also honor the majesty of Mother Earth and follow the work of people working to address the havoc she wreaks. This NatGeo doc covers rising waters, tornados, wildfires, collapsing glaciers and more.

For your golden era bae: The Wizard of Oz
May 12 – 13, times vary, Historic Artcraft Theatre (Franklin), all-ages
Munchkinland. The Yellow Brick Road. A very scared Lion. Very, very red shoes. There's a reason this film has endured for almost 80 years.

For your bae who needs a room of one's own: Royal Opera House
Woolf Works, March 14, 7 p.m., Landmark Keystone Art Cinema, all-ages
This ambitious, exhilarating ballet triptych highlights themes from Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves and features choreography from Wayne McGregor and music by Max Richter. It will be, as the youth say, flames emoji.

