10 Indy art events to see the classics in all their glory 

click to enlarge IU African American Dance Company

Uncle Dan's Story HourRed Key Tavern, Third Monday of every month, 21+The first one sold out before the mention even ran in NUVO or The Indianapolis Star. Held at the literary watering hole, The Red Key, Hoosier best-selling author Dan Wakefield (and the author of several NUVO cover stories) will be telling one of his famous tales.Indianapolis Symphonic Choirthe Palladium, Mar. 17, all-agesThis year marks the 80th anniversary of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. Yeah, this group has been around for eight decades. Crazy, right? They are one of the largest and oldest choirs in the country. They are marking the celebration with a performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah. They haven't performed this piece in 10 years.ISO performs La MerHilbert Circle Theatre, Mar. 9-12, all-agesLa Mer is sure to be one of the best shows in the Lilly Classical Series from the ISO. One of our favorite guest conductors, Jun Märkl, will appear.Man of La ManchaHoward Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University, Mar. 24-26, all-agesThe musical follows a classic story — one where the main character is thrown into prison and must prove his innocence to the other prisoners in the form of a play.Mendelssohn Violin ConcertoHilbert Circle Theatre, Mar. 25, all-agesAs Mendelssohn's last orchestral work, it closes out his creations with justice. This selection is widely known as one of the staples of violin music. So why not come hear it as it was meant to be heard — with an orchestra backing and in the beautiful Hilbert.Junot DíazCentral Library, Mar. 2, all-agesJunot Diaz is not only a great writer, he might be one of the most important writers working right now. When Díaz immigrated to the U.S., he wrestled with language. Since he arrived in the States, he has since received: a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a spot in the finals for a National Book Award, and a gig as a professor at MIT.Ballet HispanicoPalladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, Mar. 17-18, all-agesThe Ballet Hispanico has grassroots beginnings as a place for teaching and has since grown into a world class company. According to the folks at the Palladium, "the works fuse Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques to create a new style of concert dance in which theatricality and passion propel every move."The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts, Mar. 17 - Apr. 1, all-agesYou read that right. The complete works.Ravishing RachmaninoffHilbert Circle Theatre, May 4-6, all-agesThe Lilly Classical series continues with this three-part show: Symphonic Dances, Towards Osiris and Wesendonck-Lieder.IU African American Dance Company WorkshopNeal-Marshall Black Culture Center at IU Bloomington, Mar. 3-4, all-agesNow in its 19th year, this workshop is a perfect introduction to the African Diaspora. The event consists of classes and panels hosted by professional dancers and experts. The classes focus on West Indian/Jamaican, Afro-Cuban and West African styles, vogue and contemporary modern dance.