10 Indy art events to see the classics in all their glory 

click to enlarge
-
IU African American Dance Company
NUVO is rolling out our Spring CityGuide piece by bite-sized piece this week. Find more things to do, see, eat, read, drink and contemplate here.
For the literary buff:
Uncle Dan's Story Hour
Red Key Tavern, Third Monday of every month, 21+
The first one sold out before the mention even ran in NUVO or The Indianapolis Star. Held at the literary watering hole, The Red Key, Hoosier best-selling author Dan Wakefield (and the author of several NUVO cover stories) will be telling one of his famous tales.
For the choir nerd:
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
the Palladium, Mar. 17, all-ages
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir. Yeah, this group has been around for eight decades. Crazy, right? They are one of the largest and oldest choirs in the country. They are marking the celebration with a performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah. They haven't performed this piece in 10 years.
For the classical music and sea lover:
ISO performs La Mer
Hilbert Circle Theatre, Mar. 9-12, all-ages
La Mer is sure to be one of the best shows in the Lilly Classical Series from the ISO. One of our favorite guest conductors, Jun Märkl, will appear.
For the playbill collector:
Man of La Mancha
Howard Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University, Mar. 24-26, all-ages
The musical follows a classic story — one where the main character is thrown into prison and must prove his innocence to the other prisoners in the form of a play.
For the friend who loves any song with a violin:
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto
Hilbert Circle Theatre, Mar. 25, all-ages
As Mendelssohn's last orchestral work, it closes out his creations with justice. This selection is widely known as one of the staples of violin music. So why not come hear it as it was meant to be heard — with an orchestra backing and in the beautiful Hilbert.
For the academic who needs a recommended reading list:
Junot Díaz
Central Library, Mar. 2, all-ages
Junot Diaz is not only a great writer, he might be one of the most important writers working right now. When Díaz immigrated to the U.S., he wrestled with language. Since he arrived in the States, he has since received: a Pulitzer Prize, a MacArthur Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a spot in the finals for a National Book Award, and a gig as a professor at MIT.
For the pirouette patron:
Ballet Hispanico
Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, Mar. 17-18, all-ages
The Ballet Hispanico has grassroots beginnings as a place for teaching and has since grown into a world class company. According to the folks at the Palladium, "the works fuse Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques to create a new style of concert dance in which theatricality and passion propel every move."
For the Shakespeare novice or master:
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts, Mar. 17 - Apr. 1, all-ages
You read that right. The complete works.
For the black-tie wearer:
Ravishing Rachmaninoff
Hilbert Circle Theatre, May 4-6, all-ages
The Lilly Classical series continues with this three-part show: Symphonic Dances, Towards Osiris and Wesendonck-Lieder.
For the one who wants to dance:
IU African American Dance Company Workshop
Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center at IU Bloomington, Mar. 3-4, all-ages
Now in its 19th year, this workshop is a perfect introduction to the African Diaspora. The event consists of classes and panels hosted by professional dancers and experts. The classes focus on West Indian/Jamaican, Afro-Cuban and West African styles, vogue and contemporary modern dance.