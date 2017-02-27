10 art events to push you out of your comfort zone 

click to enlarge
A painting from Meet the Artists XXIX
For the art lover who keeps missing this annual gem:
�For the art lover who keeps missing this annual gem:
Meet the Artists XXIX
Central Library, Through Mar. 26, all-ages
Meet the Artists is an annual celebration at the Public Library of African American artists in Indy. The showcase brings out some of Indy's best talent and remains on display for nearly two months. One of the standout things about this year is the the youth art exhibit called Reclaimed. It's a mix of found and unrelated objects made by 7th and 8th grade students from Indiana College Preparatory School.
For the skeptic:
Museum of the Real and Odd
Tube Factory, Through April 14, Artspace, all-ages
iMOCA announced their decision to leave the Murphy Art Building space last year. This is their first show in the lower level of the Tube Factory artspace. The show is curated by Jeremy Efroymson, and it tackles the paranormal. We are talking everything from UFOs to Bigfoot. It goes perfectly with Big Car's separate installation about Bigfoot.
For the resistance fighter:
#Resist
Indy Convergence, April 8, all-ages
Lori Leaumont was talking with some friends when she realized what she could do to fight back against the oppression that has come with Trump's presidency. She would host an art show. So Lori has a lineup of Indy musicians, poets, visual artists and more who want to contribute their artwork.
For the unapologetic feminist:
ComedySportz Gal Pal Fest
Mar. 3, 10, 17 and 31, CSz Indianapolis Theatre, all-ages
Coming into its fourth year, Gal Pal Comedy Fest spends an entire month highlighting some of Indy's best female identifying comedians. Mia Lee Roberts and Claire Wilcher are the driving forces behind the line-up and between the two of them, it's looking fantastic. The festival takes place every Friday night during Women's History Month — which is no accident. The first three nights will host local comedians and the final will bring in acts from around the country. This is one of the best comedy events of the year.
For the animal lover:
Dogs Faithful and True
Eiteljorg of American Indians and Western Art, Mar. 4 - Aug. 6, all-ages
There is something you need to know about NUVO. We are all dog people. In fact, NUVO staffers bring pups into our office on a regular basis. Which is why we have no qualms about getting excited for this exhibit. The show is an examination of the relationship dogs and people have developed in Native American culture. According to the museum: "You'll be able to adopt a dog from the Indy Humane's Pet Adoption Wagon, participate in fun art workshops, hear a talk from the Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine on the history of dogs in art and dog breeds."
For the liberal who needs to laugh while talking about some real shit:
W. Kamau Bell
Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler Arts Center, Mar. 27, all-ages
W. Kamau Bell walks a perfectly balanced line between political realness and humor. He's an award winning socio-political comedian and the host of CNN's United Shades of America. His touring lecture entitled "Ending Racism in An Hour," uses comedy to discuss the very real fact that race is a social construct. Bell has two full length comedy albums and has appeared on a slew of TV shows, podcasts and media outlets. His words are challenging and so worth the time.
For the conspiracy theorist (or, should we say, realist):
Miranda
Indiana Repertory Theatre, Mar. 28 - Apr. 23, all-ages
If you haven't discovered James Still yet, you are sorely missing out. The playwright in residence for the IRT delivers nothing short of great work in nearly every show. His offering this year is about a CIA operative who can't tell who the real enemy is, much less who to trust. The play takes place in the Middle East. The folks at the IRT are categorizing it as a "psychological riddle set in the world's most explosive region."
For the musician and protester:
The work of Lobyn Hamilton
Lobyn Hamilton
Gallery 924, Apr. 7-28, all-ages
Lobyn Hamilton's vinyl artwork is no longer a hidden gem just in Indy. A few of his big moments: When his work was featured on the TV series Empire
; when a friend of Kanye West commissioned Hamilton to make a silhouette of the famous rap artist. Hamilton sells work and exhibits all over the country, but earlier in 2016 he had a solo show at University of Indianapolis. One of the notable pieces was "Der Donald," a commentary on the similarities between the fear and temperament created by the Nazi party and the surge of the alt-right. His vinyl layered artwork took on a new medium with the Donald piece when he stacked the shards between plexiglass. It was also displayed next to a fourth edition of the Organization Book of the National Socialist German Workers Party, which was given to all Nazi members.
For the patron who can't accept a gift:
The Open Hand
Phoenix Theatre, Apr. 20 - May 14, all-ages
The Phoenix Theatre is gearing up for their new space downtown, but for now there is a still a strong show season to finish out the year. The Open Hand, by Robert Caisley, tells the story of a woman named Allison who does not accept gifts. The play is based on her character growth when she is forced to accept a stranger's charity. Knox News said, "you'll laugh and leave thinking."
For the those who came to slay:
Remarkable Women of Indiana
Indiana State Museum, Mar. 4, all-ages This is a killer celebration of women in science. Just to remind you, right now Indiana is a leader in the medical field and tech field nationally, so this is coming at an amazing time. This event looks at women in the past and those who are shaking up the field. The keynote speaker is renowned pediatric endocrinologist and researcher Ora Pescovitz, M.D., Senior Vice President and U.S. Medical Leader for Eli Lilly and Company.