Archives |
RSS
14th Annual Indiana Art Fair
We sent a NUVO photographer, Kathryn Rutherford, to capture the 14th Indiana Art Fair. Located inside the Indiana State Museum, more than 60 artists were there to show their craft.
By Kathryn Rutherford
Click to View 35 slides
No recently-commented stories.
Visit the archives…
Today's Best Bets
|
All of today's events
Submit an Event
All contents copyright © 2017
NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation