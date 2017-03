Poet Mari Evans passes away at age 93

African American author and activist Mari Evans has died. A friend of the family confirmed Evans' passing Saturday. She was 93.Evans is best known as a poet, but leaves behind a legacy of theater works and children's books. She edited one of the first critical books dedicated to Black women writers and spent a career in higher education teaching African American literature.NUVO has dedicated a number of articles to Evans and her career over the years, including a heartfelt one-one-one interview with Kyle Long that published October 2015. The article coincided with her receipt of a lifetime achievement award from the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. The award is among many honors given to Evans in her lifetime.A few months before the library award, a mural of Evans was unveiled on Mass Ave. in downtown Indianapolis.The most recent tribute to Evans' life and work appeared last fall in a Big Car exhibit by Carl Pope.The loss of Evans is being felt by so many in the arts world. But her legacy will live on to inspire generations to come.