Saturday, March 11, 2017

Poet Mari Evans passes away at age 93

Posted By on Sat, Mar 11, 2017 at 5:25 PM

04evans_01.jpg
African American author and activist Mari Evans has died. A friend of the family confirmed Evans' passing  Saturday. She was 93.

Evans is best known as a poet, but leaves behind a legacy of theater works and children's books. She edited one of the first critical books dedicated to Black women writers and spent a career in higher education teaching African American literature.

NUVO has dedicated a number of articles to Evans and her career over the years, including a heartfelt one-one-one interview with Kyle Long that published October 2015. The article coincided with her receipt of a lifetime achievement award from the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. The award is among many honors given to Evans in her lifetime.

A few months before the library award, a mural of Evans was unveiled on Mass Ave. in downtown Indianapolis.

The most recent tribute to Evans' life and work appeared last fall in a Big Car exhibit by Carl Pope.

The loss of Evans is being felt by so many in the arts world. But her legacy will live on to inspire generations to come.




About The Author

Amber Stearns

Amber Stearns
Bio:
 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

