10 things to do this weekend

click to enlarge Glenn Kulbako

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

1. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

March 10, 7 p.m. Two famous interviewers in the same place at the same time. This tour’s DNA has more in common with Cohen’s late night chats on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live than Cooper’s hard-hitting explorations of politics on Anderson Cooper 360.

Old National Centre, 502 N New Jersey St, prices vary, all-ages

2. Indy Eleven Kickoff Ball

March 11, 8 p.m. Five reasons this is a can't miss party. First: I'll be there so you can witness my terrible dance skills when I'm grooving to tunes from DJ Indiana Jones & DJ Gabby Love. Second: Unlimited drinks & Hors D'oeuvres — hell yea. Third: Indy Eleven players to chat with. Fourth: Benefits the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation. Fifth: Did I mention I'll be there?

Indianapolis Artsgarden, 110 W. Washington St., $49 with promo code nuvoXI, 21+

3. Rev Peyton's Big Damn Band Album Release Show

March 11, 6 p.m. Have you ever wished you could hang out in Brown County with Rev and Breezy? Their new release is as close as you can possibly get without being a big creeper. Front Porch Sessions comes out this week and this is your chance to seem 'em live.

Indy CD & Vinyl, 806 Broad Ripple Ave, FREE, all-ages

4. Nature Unleashed Opening

Opens March, runs through May 27, museum hours. Hoosiers know how intense nature can be. Spring one day, winter the next, back to spring the day after. Indiana also has its fair share of crazy weather. At this exhibit you'll be able to go face to face with the inside of a tornado, create your own volcano and earthquake, and witness the aftermath of several historical disasters.

Indiana State Museum, 650 W Washington St, included with museum admission, all-ages

Submitted Photo

5. The Lumineers

March 10, 7 p.m. The Lumineers newest album Cleopatra retains the folk rock feel of their debut, but it’s darker lyrically and also a bit heavier, as the group plugs in for more of the instrumentation.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St, prices vary, all-ages

6. Migos

March 10, 8 p.m. The Migos started 2017 on fire. Their second studio album Culture debuted as the top album in the country and their single “Bad And Boujee” sat atop the charts as well. And if you haven’t seen them live before, buckle up for a wild ride. The real debate is which member of the rap trio offers the strongest verses — to which we’d argue Quavo.

The Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S. Capitol Ave, prices vary, 18+

7. DivaFest 2017

March 10-12, times vary. IndyFringe provides a platform for women to show their creative endeavors, many containing a strong feminist message.

8. Indiana State Button Show

March 10-11, times vary.Buttons for collectors, artists, and the curious. Invite your grandma.

Wyndham Indianapolis West, 2544 Executive Dr., $5, all-ages

9. Ariana Grande

March 11, 7:30 p.m. Ponytail queen and Baby Mariah Carey is touring her May 2016 release Dangerous Women.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S Pennsylvania St, prices vary, all-ages

10. Johnny Cash Bash